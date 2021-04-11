Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 10
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Hi! MetaCOT 2.0 is under development. I think it will be done by end of January. You may add me in your 'friends', and monitor all the updatings.
can't wait :)
News of MetaCOT 1.0 and MetaCOT 2.0
MetaCOT 2.0 will be placed on the market in about two weeks. First time all indicators MetaCOT 2.0 will be free. This will make it possible to use MetaCOT 2.0 free for many users. After a while, the indicators will be paid, but will always be not expensive. This will make it possible to support users. But in the strategy tester, you can use MetaCOT 2.0 absolutely free.
After updating MetaCOT 2.0 to MetaCOT 2.1, I always recover MetaCOT 1.0. MetaCOT 1.0 will start again to work in the new build MetaTrader 4. This means that MetaCOT 1.0 will continue to be available for all completely free! But support for MetaCOT will not be provided. So please don't ask me to configure MetaCOT 1.0 on Your PC. Just use MetaCOT 2.0 then.
Some screenshots:
Params of Netto Positions indicator
Open Interest on AUDUSD 1994-2016
GOLD. Non-commercials Operators (mirror mode) and Nonreportable trades
Applying standard indicators to the indicators MetaCOT
Bollinger Bands on Operators netto positions
CotIndex operators (red line, mirror mode) and Non-comm (Blue line). with Open Interest (green dot line). Delta as CotIndex Nonrep. trades
Multiindicators in one subwindow
Watch for updates in this thread, and also add me to your frends. The release of MetaCOT 2.0 will be announced.
Unfortunately, the rules of this forum do not allow to publish news about the products placed in the store. Therefore, the news of MetaCOT 2.0 You can read in my profile.
Hi Vasily,
My question where can I find the JPY information in the indicator? All I got is Euro, Gold and wheat.
you dont put Gold COT?
please add Gold fut GC too