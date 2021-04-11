Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 3
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Editor's remark:
Please download updated MetaCOT.zip (07.12.09) with additional comments by author in README!!!.txt.
My result test for metacot. Is any wrong??
It is too much transactions. To me there is no saying what exactly not so.
My result test for metacot. Is any wrong??
It is too much transactions. To me there is no saying what exactly not so.
My second test with my broker
My result test with your broker.
So, just work with your broker.
Your tester shows not correct results. Has probably put in digit capacity of quotations. Be not upset, if you not the programmer, ask somebody to write the normal engineering for MetaCOT.
You Right!!! Can I use that EA for real acc.??
czelenx wrote:
You Right!!! Can I use that EA for real acc.??