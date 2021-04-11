Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 8
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many thanksss...
PLEASE READ THIS
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
PLEASE READ THIS
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
im sure this is redundant but I too followed all instructions and cant get it to work. I downloaded compressed COT report for years 2010, 2011, 2012. when i try to save them or copy them into names it does not allow me too do this. as i am not that computer savy i was hoping someone on this forum cud help
Thanks so much
PLEASE READ THIS
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
PLEASE READ THIS
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
I think there is a problem with the script concatenate, when i load the script build i get confirmation action window when i run the concatenate script i get no window for confirmation, it makes the csv file BUT they are empty also makes a COT - CONT . All csv files remain empty. Funny because i ran this the other night and it worked fine, since then i had to reinstall a image of puter and now this does not work. PERHAPS ITS the MAN not wanting me access to this crap LOL IDK but did work now dont and dont understand why SHRUGS IT definately worked on friday TODAY NOPE the script concatenate also confirmed action when dragged onto chart today NOPE something hoaky going on here definately, MARKET is not live yet as its 3:30 pm est sunday BUT i dont that should matter since its just reading a file and plotting that info to the chart. Problem is now IT WONT CREATE Data in the CSV files all are EMPTY . Might of had some value if it worked
For use in MetaTrader4 build 600 and above, use the corrected source code attached to this post.
Hello Vasiliy,
sorry to bother you, but where can I find the corrected source code of the project, please? The one linked to the article is of 2009, I think.
Thank you!
For use in MetaTrader4 build 600 and above, use the corrected source code attached to this post.
Thank you for an amazing piece of work!
I'm looking for the version for MT4 build 600+, I can't find it attached to your post?
hi.
since this year (2015) i've big problems to build the *.csv files and i got this message: "2015.09.09 16:21:14.609 Meta COT Script Build XAUUSD,Weekly: The file has not been opened: U.S. DOLLAR INDEX - ICE FUTURES U.S. Last error: 5002"
last year there was only this message: "2015.09.09 16:21:21.537 Meta COT Script Build XAUUSD,Weekly: The file has not been opened: ISONE..H.INTERNAL_HUB_month_off_dap - NODAL EXCHANGE Last error: 5002"
the years before are working correctly. anyone have an idea?
best,
clix
hi.
since this year (2015) i've big problems to build the *.csv files and i got this message: "2015.09.09 16:21:14.609 Meta COT Script Build XAUUSD,Weekly: The file has not been opened: U.S. DOLLAR INDEX - ICE FUTURES U.S. Last error: 5002"
last year there was only this message: "2015.09.09 16:21:21.537 Meta COT Script Build XAUUSD,Weekly: The file has not been opened: ISONE..H.INTERNAL_HUB_month_off_dap - NODAL EXCHANGE Last error: 5002"
the years before are working correctly. anyone have an idea?
best,
clix
whats wrong? no one have a solution for that? :(