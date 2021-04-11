Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 7
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hi guys
please help me
i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator
thanks a lot
hi guys
please help me
i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator
thanks a lot
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'
8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
hi guys
please help me
i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator
thanks a lot
I wrote the solution upside, please refer.
hi guys
please help me
i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator
thanks a lot
Hi guys, I also have a problem with this thing working. I did everything, step by step, but as you can see in the attached picture, it only works til year 2009, after that it is just flat. How can I make this thing work all the way till 2012?
Thanks
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
PLEASE READ THIS
I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that
1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files
2.Step: find names.ini
3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini
Names.ini must be like that2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt
2000_Futures-and-Options.txt
4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files
5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)
6.Step: Run the Meta Trader
7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?
Thanks
Just a hint for anybody when it does not work. Use the right files on CFTC.gov!
http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/HistoricalCompressed/index.htm
-> Second last table(!) "Futures-and-Options Combined Reports:"
Greetings