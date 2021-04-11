Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 7

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[Deleted]  

hi guys

please help me

i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator

thanks a lot


[Deleted]  
farzadof:

hi guys

please help me

i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator

thanks a lot


I have also tried to get this to work, followed the instructions step by step and I get the same error as you, Would be nice if one of these past users could point us to a possible solution.
[Deleted]  

I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that

1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files

2.Step: find names.ini

3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini

Names.ini must be like that

2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt

2000_Futures-and-Options.txt

4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files

5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)

6.Step: Run the Meta Trader

7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'

8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK


189:
farzadof:

hi guys

please help me

i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator

thanks a lot


I have also tried to get this to work, followed the instructions step by step and I get the same error as you, Would be nice if one of these past users could point us to a possible solution.

[Deleted]  

I wrote the solution upside, please refer.


189:
farzadof:

hi guys

please help me

i follow all chapter in readme file but not work indicator

thanks a lot


I have also tried to get this to work, followed the instructions step by step and I get the same error as you, Would be nice if one of these past users could point us to a possible solution.

[Deleted]  

Hi guys, I also have a problem with this thing working. I did everything, step by step, but as you can see in the attached picture, it only works til year 2009, after that it is just flat. How can I make this thing work all the way till 2012?

Thanks

[Deleted]  

Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?


Thanks

[Deleted]  

I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that

1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files

2.Step: find names.ini

3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini

Names.ini must be like that

2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt

2000_Futures-and-Options.txt

4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files

5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)

6.Step: Run the Meta Trader

7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'

8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
davorclean:

Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?


Thanks



[Deleted]  

PLEASE READ THIS

I made the same mistake but I have found where the problem is. To solve that

1.Step: please go C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files

2.Step: find names.ini

3.Step: add the missing names for 2011 or/and 2012 etc and save the names.ini

Names.ini must be like that

2012_Futures-and-Options.txt
2011_Futures-and-Options.txt
2010_Futures-and-Options.txt
2009_Futures-and-Options.txt
2008_Futures-and-Options.txt
2007_Futures-and-Options.txt
2006_Futures-and-Options.txt
2005_Futures-and-Options.txt
2004_Futures-and-Options.txt
2003_Futures-and-Options.txt
2002_Futures-and-Options.txt
2001_Futures-and-Options.txt

2000_Futures-and-Options.txt

4.Step: Please do the same think for names .ini under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\tester\files

5.Step: Run the program under C:\Programme\MetaTrader\experts\files erase_cot to remove the old and mistake files (You must do that for new datas upload everytime)

6.Step: Run the Meta Trader

7.Step: Run Script, 'Meta COT Script Build' and then run the script 'Meta COT Script Concatenate'

8.Step: Load the indicators. IT WILL WORK
davorclean:

Sorry, here is the graph. It si clearly, it only works till 2009, after that it is flat. What parameter must I change, so it will work for every single year I put in?


Thanks



[Deleted]  
i did exactly, like you told me to, but still doesn`t work, works only till 2009, after that it`s flat. I don`t have eny idea why...
[Deleted]  

Just a hint for anybody when it does not work. Use the right files on CFTC.gov!

http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/HistoricalCompressed/index.htm

-> Second last table(!) "Futures-and-Options Combined Reports:"


Greetings

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