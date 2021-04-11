Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 5
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Thank you Mr. Sokolv! Very professional! Highly appreciate this project and will undoubtedly use it with pleasure.
Of course if I get the chance I would gladly help in improving this project, although lots of masterly details on it.
just one question when I open the chart I receive data just for 1-2 years, how I can get more data of early years?
Hello,
Very interesting article. Thanks a lot.
I couldn't find all the code you are talking about. Is it normal?
Best regards,
Stéphane.
Please download and extract the archive file attached to the article (MetaCOT.zip).
Then follow the instructions of readme!!!.txt.
Hello,
Has the format of the COT report changed? The data is not plotting on the indicators correctly.
Thanks,
J.
Great work I appreciate, if possible pl. place a trade report and snapshot
Good Luck
Mr. Sokolov, I appreciate your work, congrulations!
But though I load all inditators and data to mt4, ı still can not see last year 2010 part of indicator. Whats wrong? need any upload?
http://pixiefx.web.fc2.com/index.html
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/fx-on-com-perrier
This is a great trading system.