Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 5

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[Deleted]  

Thank you Mr. Sokolv! Very professional! Highly appreciate this project and will undoubtedly use it with pleasure.

Of course if I get the chance I would gladly help in improving this project, although lots of masterly details on it.

[Deleted]  
Perfect work Mr. Sokolov! Many many thanks!!!
[Deleted]  
what a great tool Mr. Sokolov, thank you, I install all the component and it look great, till now I collect everything manually.

just one question when I open the chart I receive data just for 1-2 years, how I can get more data of early years?
[Deleted]  
Quantum:
slaruaz:

Hello,

Very interesting article. Thanks a lot.

I couldn't find all the code you are talking about. Is it normal?

Best regards,

Stéphane.

Please download and extract the archive file attached to the article (MetaCOT.zip).

Then follow the instructions of readme!!!.txt.

[Deleted]  

Hello,

Has the format of the COT report changed? The data is not plotting on the indicators correctly.

Thanks,
J.

 

Great work I appreciate, if possible pl. place a trade report and snapshot


Good Luck

[Deleted]  

Mr. Sokolov, I appreciate your work, congrulations!

But though I load all inditators and data to mt4, ı still can not see last year 2010 part of indicator. Whats wrong? need any upload?

[Deleted]  
Hello to all, who like to trade at the Forex. I want to say great thanks to author of this article. It helped me to use Meta Trader. Very long time I did not can to install robot in this program. But now I can to do it owing to your article. Also I found one interesting videoclip: http://clicks.aweber.com/y/ct/?l=NDy8Z&m=I_GkiJXSxTWeOp&b=FjM5DtBrLOn1KWduGTZB0g. This video show how to install robot in Meta Trader. Installation became easier with this video. Your article and this clip are my frends in my trading at the Forex. Earlier I had many questions about how this program works, then I found your article, now I have no any question. Thank you very much!!!!!
[Deleted]  

http://pixiefx.web.fc2.com/index.html

http://www.ustream.tv/channel/fx-on-com-perrier

This is a great trading system.

[Deleted]  
sir i want downloade this indicator plz tell
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