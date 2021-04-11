Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 9

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clixmadine:

whats wrong? no one have a solution for that?  :(

Hi clixmadine! MetaCOT source code very, very old, beacause support code is impractical. I am writing a new version of MetaCOT 2.0, which will work much easier and safer. Thus, for example would look like loading data:

 

 

I have read william's book and was able to get all he discussed. I was so fascinated to use the cot data.. I couldnt plot it on my chart until I saw this thread....I am not a programmer but I'm good with computers and can compile on mt4... I downloaded the file in 2009 but I can find my way through it. After copying all the files in my mql4 directory, I couldnt see them on the terminal. Please I need someone to help me.s I also want to know what version of meta editor I use. Thanks

 
ADESANMI ADEAGBO:

I have read william's book and was able to get all he discussed. I was so fascinated to use the cot data.. I couldnt plot it on my chart until I saw this thread....I am not a programmer but I'm good with computers and can compile on mt4... I downloaded the file in 2009 but I can find my way through it. After copying all the files in my mql4 directory, I couldnt see them on the terminal. Please I need someone to help me.s I also want to know what version of meta editor I use. Thanks

Hi ADESANMI ADEAGBO! The file format cftc report was changed in 2015. MetaCOT not work with these changes. Please wait for the exit MetaCOT 2.0.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Hi ADESANMI ADEAGBO! The file format cftc report was changed in 2015. MetaCOT not work with these changes. Please wait for the exit MetaCOT 2.0.
OK.....I will be expectant...thanks for the great job
 

the COT report is updated weekly , let me know if I'm wrong.

so my question is , how can it work attached to your charts ? does it work only on weekly charts?

i can't see how it could work or give any kind of accurate information on lower TF ? 

 

thanks so much for your nice work all these time.

was wondering if you could give us an ETA for version 2. Im really waiting for you and if you say next month, I will fly to somewhere warm until I hear back from you, :)

market is dead anyway...

 

Development MetaCOT 2.0 continues:
 Features of MetaCOT 2.0 (The estimated realize end January/February 2016):
  • Automatic download of reports;
  • Automatic concatenate of reports;
  • More 100 types data of COT indicator in one window (overlay cot indicators);
  • The ability to overlay a system indicators on the COT (Moving Average, MACD, Bollinger Bands etc);
  • Support cross currency pair (EURJPY, AUDCAD etc);
  • Support 'Futures Only' and 'Futures-and-Oprions' COT parallel;
  • Expanded mode: show subgroup of participants (All, Old, Other), Largest participants, count participants in each category etc;
  • Speed: refresh all dates less than 1 second (+5-12 seconds for downloading);
  • Cross-platform: work in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5;

Features of MetaCOT 2.1 (The estimated realize April 2016):

  • Support CIT report;
  • Support COT FFT (Financial Futures Report).
  • Advanced agregation script: creation agregation report by formula.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov :

Development MetaCOT 2.0 continues:


Where can I download the version 2.0?
 
Rodrigo da Silva Boa:
Where can I download the version 2.0?
Hi! MetaCOT 2.0 is under development. I think it will be done by end of January. You may add me in your 'friends', and monitor all the updatings.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov :

Grateful!!
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