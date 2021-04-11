Examples: Meta COT Project - New Horizons for CFTC Report Analysis in MetaTrader 4 - page 9
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whats wrong? no one have a solution for that? :(
Hi clixmadine! MetaCOT source code very, very old, beacause support code is impractical. I am writing a new version of MetaCOT 2.0, which will work much easier and safer. Thus, for example would look like loading data:
I have read william's book and was able to get all he discussed. I was so fascinated to use the cot data.. I couldnt plot it on my chart until I saw this thread....I am not a programmer but I'm good with computers and can compile on mt4... I downloaded the file in 2009 but I can find my way through it. After copying all the files in my mql4 directory, I couldnt see them on the terminal. Please I need someone to help me.s I also want to know what version of meta editor I use. Thanks
I have read william's book and was able to get all he discussed. I was so fascinated to use the cot data.. I couldnt plot it on my chart until I saw this thread....I am not a programmer but I'm good with computers and can compile on mt4... I downloaded the file in 2009 but I can find my way through it. After copying all the files in my mql4 directory, I couldnt see them on the terminal. Please I need someone to help me.s I also want to know what version of meta editor I use. Thanks
Hi ADESANMI ADEAGBO! The file format cftc report was changed in 2015. MetaCOT not work with these changes. Please wait for the exit MetaCOT 2.0.
the COT report is updated weekly , let me know if I'm wrong.
so my question is , how can it work attached to your charts ? does it work only on weekly charts?
i can't see how it could work or give any kind of accurate information on lower TF ?
thanks so much for your nice work all these time.
was wondering if you could give us an ETA for version 2. Im really waiting for you and if you say next month, I will fly to somewhere warm until I hear back from you, :)
market is dead anyway...
Development MetaCOT 2.0 continues:
Features of MetaCOT 2.1 (The estimated realize April 2016):
Development MetaCOT 2.0 continues:
Where can I download the version 2.0?