Can't subscribe to a free signal with my demo account
I do not know about what was wrong ... it may be something with your trading account (cents account for example, or some other issue),
or broker prohibited the subscription ...
Or something with Community tab filling - because I see "authorization failed, invalid login/password" on your screenshot, and your login is scao (not Scao).
Why scao? Because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/scao
or something is wrong with your login/pass to your trading account ( "authorization failed, invalid login/password").
Hello, I login with my MQL5 community. tried to subscribe to a free signal (since demo to demo is possible), but once I click on the button 'Subscribe', I get the message: Subscription failed and the signal is temporarily disable for new subscriptions.
That message keeps coming up to every free signal i try to subscribe. What's wrong? What am I doing wrong here?
You can't subscribe to a signal when it has an open drawdown larger than 30%.
Please inform us of the following:
- What build of MetaTrader are you using?
- What is your operating system?
EDIT: Or just show a screenshot of your Journal log of the first few lines which show all the required information, including the login of the trading account, like this ...
My account is TMGM demo, should not have problem.Trading account is working. I corrected the login Scao to scao. Now still can't copy the signal. Would you please give futher support to fix this problem?
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Please inform us of the following:
- What build of MetaTrader are you using?
- What is your operating system?
EDIT: Or just show a screenshot of your Journal log of the first few lines which show all the required information, including the login of the trading account, like this ...
Here it is
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I did follow these steps. But when I click on the name of signal, it bring me to this:
I did follow these steps. But when I click on the name of signal, it bring me to this:
You are trying to copy a signal that is not for copying!
Read the author's comment in the description:you cannot copy signals with limit orders! the reason for this is that if my broker's limit orders were not executed, but the subscriber's were executed... then the subscriber's transactions will remain unaccompanied... you will either have a fixed stop loss or a fixed take profit..there will be no floating take profit and forced closures, because the orders were not executed at the author's signal and were deleted... and if you copy it, then only from the same broker as the author
EDIT: My post was late and I didn't see that @Eleni Anna Branou has already isolated your issue in post #9. So, please disregard my text below if that is the case.
According to your screenshot, you have undergone an update to build 1370 today. Was this before or after the problem with not being able to subscribe to the signal?
Also, your screenshot does not show the section where you successfully connect to the trade server as I showed in my example.
Can you please show the following 3 things please?
- Successful connection to trade server
- Successful connection to MQL5 community
- "Signals" tab active
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
That message keeps coming up to every free signal i try to subscribe. What's wrong? What am I doing wrong here?