Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 13
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Arguments:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8977/page5#comment_375120Is this normal? It's misleading. If I clicked M1 (or another period), I'm only counting on M1. It's not just you who do this, it's the brokers as well, and they have a history far beyond 1999. What should the user think when he sees this mix on the server? - That's the way it's designed.
Ah, got it. If the goal is to gather some statistics on a set of characters (which could be thousands of characters), it would take too much time to visually identify all the moments where the minutes start from. It's unreasonable to do this manually, and it's impossible or difficult to determine this automatically, as you wrote above. So, the functions available do not show what is described in the documentation. Right? There would be no problem if all brokers had the same amount of minute history. Everyone would know that there are minute histories from 1999 and then the chaos begins. But the problem starts when it becomes clear that everyone's minutes start on different dates. Someone, for example, has it from 2005.
If that's the case, then there's a problem. I'll try experimenting with the whole thing sometime. Should be needing a mass scan of instruments soon too. ))
MetaQuotes-Demo does not have such a hole: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/20871/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp
I cited a screenshot - does it prove anything? I thought we agreed - no history until 1999, and then there will always be correct TFs
I.e. we need to switch to discussing brokers and ways to "catch them by the hand"? We agreed that there is no history until 1999, and then everything is OK.
Look at my answer - you gave an incomprehensible screenshot with no details. I have also cited a detailed screenshot of myself from our server, where there is no hole.
We have not agreed. Especially in the background of the screenshot you presented. There is only what I have described in terms of theses and there is no need to make up extra stuff.
Look at my reply - you gave an incomprehensible screenshot with no details.
I have here cited my detailed screenshot from our server where there is no hole.
Yeah, I went to learn how to upload screenshots on your forum
What does your server have to do with it? i need a trading account and the ability to monitor the broker's track record
i took screenshots - i used win7 scissors, it's an alparish story
Yeah, I'm going to learn how to upload screenshots on your forum
i want to have a trading account and possibility to check my broker's track record
i took the screenshots - i used win7 scissors, this is alparish history
Dear Sir, we are talking about our server MetaQuotes-Demo.
Every broker decides for himself which story he will use and does not ask us. Do you really need to explain such simple things?
Yeah, I'm going to learn how to upload screenshots on your forum
i want to have a trading account and possibility to check my broker's track record
i took screenshots - i used win7 scissors, this is alparish history
it seems to have worked, here is a screenshot:https://charts.mql5.com/1/40/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp-3.png
Link to page: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/20877/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp
Here we are debating not about different dates but substitution with data from another timeframe, Renat here has proved that everything is possible after 1999
Now he convinces us that everything is possible on DT servers, and it is not possible on metaquotes server only, and our task is to laboriously look for the wrong history and discuss it, while the discussion is in this vein :)
I do not want to change them, I have only a handful of them in MT5.
Why it does not make sense to "count on the M1 from 1998", I have written above. And I have also described the position of the critics - someone is thoughtlessly and without reference to the realities of the "battle of the theory" and has no sense of reality.
Seriously, we did not know, we are such morons.
2011.10.31 this turns out to be the last century on the new chronology from Metakvotov.
You make a platform for different dealing, but for some reason you judge the state of things by your server.
If you have a negative feedback, you are not responsible for the actions of dillings, but it is very difficult for an end user to fight with dillings, well, they didn't give a good history (and the trading conditions suit them), now they are changing their dillings, so count them on the fingers of one hand for MT5.
Play on, the same date on the screenshot, same broker, chartframe M1, scale is a bit smaller,
Count the number of bars between the separators (on the right side), there are 24, i.e. from this date M1 has not yet started.
So what do you suggest? Ask users to crawl all over the chart looking for glue points, etc.
But users will not do it, they just write, "you guy is a lousy proger, your hands do not grow out of the right place." And all because on the history of my super-duper strategy shows a profit, and in real life is lost. You take a long time to explain to everybody that there are glue points on the history, and that the average bar size will be different if these points are taken into account. No one needs it all, the programmer should introduce the program restriction "read here and not read there because and so". But for that the programmer must have all the information, not guess where the next dealing screwed up. We have enough hassle with trading functionality that works differently in different dealing systems. So you are adding bugs to people on these little things.
I completely forgot about the "show period separators" checkbox - I spun the story, now I feel like the animal you mentioned, it's not a story but some bullshit, now I don't even want to apologize
Link to the page: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/20894/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp
ZS:Urain needs to upload pictures to the server using the "regular "Save as picture" function with automatic uploading to the site. "Otherwise developers will not see, pre-page Renat's post
HH: Yesterday even laughed when I saw the title of the topic, and today I say thank you to the topicstarter human - very concise and accurate