Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 17
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You don't need that. You can do whatever you want. For example, to test the Expert Advisors on Renko.
So the staircase is wonderful. This was done 100 years ago by a script on 4 without any quote replacement
Well, it's better looking and more convenient, of course.
This was done 100 years ago by a script back on a four without any quote replacement
On a crank, maybe. Fully, I don't believe it.
The fact is, you can do it on 4 now, but you can't do it on 5.
And given the tricky history of 5... the developers won't get bored.
Why are you so flamboyant? You know that it is not only more beautiful, but also practical, just imagine that Russian banks make decadal reports on stock of foreign currency.... imagine that? imagine a miracle TF with not 10 day bars, but calendar decades
you're imagination is low, as it was before, but now you were told you don't need it, so you're thinking "in the direction of not needing it" ...
your imagination's gone bad, it used to be, but now you've been told you don't need it, so you're thinking "in the direction of not needing it"
no, i got paid, i'm working it off
Why do you personally need "your kitties"? But no RF, no Bloomberg, no Star Wars.
How beautifully have publicly come to an understanding that one person should lead the way to a brighter future and not ask for advice? And not just to the understanding, but already to the requirements.
And the latest statement about the broker's helpdesk may be just an advice to stimulate them more actively. It's their business and they need to work hard, especially now.
That's the thing, it's not the broker's job to provide a quality story. It is not his business. There are special quote providers like eSignal, and there are brokers whose job is to execute clients' orders. And there is no need for a broker to maintain a clear, well-polished quote history. Formally, the broker may provide only current Ask Bid Last prices of a particular futures and still be a very good broker.
And the problem you are discussing here is not new, and I already noticed more than half a year ago that rigid integration of the package and delegating to brokers tasks not peculiar to brokers, will not lead to success of both ordinary users and MQ itself in the expansion of the terminal to other markets. And this problem has deeper roots than one might think. What we see is just the tip of the iceberg, and the public outcry that "we just need to add this and that" will not do the trick. In general, the problems are much more serious and are already almost irreversible.
Although brokers have had all the means to synchronise history from any broker in all of our systems for a decade and the operation requires a couple of clicks, we will do our best to securely and automatically backdate history on their servers.
We will also do a lot of work on updating their history to store as much history as possible, in as much depth as possible.
As usual, we will have to do the maximum work ourselves.
Don't take the piss out of it.
We are responsible only and only for our MetaQuotes-Demo server history and we are right to upload diaries on 1971-1999 history.
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Who is translating this and what?
Isn't it your responsibility to make the "holes" in the story look like "holes" and not a damn thing?
...Purely a logical question - why do you need "your" quotes? What are you going to do with them? Build a sine wave? A scaffolding? SOS?
Compare. For example, the regular one (on trading days) and the calendar one.
And in general, yes
That's the thing, it's not the broker's job to provide a quality story. It is not his business. There are special quote providers like eSignal, and there are brokers whose job is to execute clients' orders. And there is no need for a broker to maintain a clear, well-polished quote history. Formally, the broker may provide only current Ask Bid Last prices of a particular futures and still be a very good broker.
And the problem you are discussing here is not new, and I noticed more than half a year ago that tight integration of the package and delegating tasks to brokers that are not peculiar to brokers will not lead to the success of both ordinary users and MQ itself in the expansion of the terminal to other markets. And this problem has deeper roots than one might think. What we see is just the tip of the iceberg, and the public outcry that "we just need to add this and that" will not do the trick. In general, the problems are much more serious and are already almost irreversible.
why do you need eSignal quotes ? when testing on mt5 ?