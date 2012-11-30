Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 12

New comment
 
sergeev:

how many times do I have to tell you. PEOPLE.

All history is stored only in the minute chart. All other charts are derivatives of the minute chart.
There's a pandemic of misunderstanding.

Yeah, it's a pity the minute bars have been replaced by day bars in places, when there were holes in the history - it was not convenient but logical, and where is the logic in minute bars and day bars in places?

а.... But is MT5 a platform for technical analysis or just for beauty?

ok, another empty argument with developers - if they see fit they will tidy up their child, no ... as Mayakovsky said:

I mean, if the stars are shining.
does that mean someone wants it?
It means that someone wants them to be?
So someone's calling these spitballs
a pearl?

 
sergeev:

How many times do I have to tell you. LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU.

All history is stored in the minute chart only . All other charts are derived from the minute chart.


There's a pandemic of misunderstanding.


More interesting how a simple user can know that a chart that says m1 can have hourly bars. I've got caught in it, someone may as well lose money on it. They keep talking about 1999, but brokers do not have one-minute history. Why implement it like that?
 
IgorM:

Yeah, it's a pity that in places the minute bars have been replaced by the day bars, when there were holes in the history - it was not convenient but logical, and where is the logic if in places there are minute bars and in places there are day bars?

Have you personally at least seen the daily bars on M1? And where exactly have you seen them?

Since people do not really understand what we are talking about, I will say it again:

  1. The daily bars on minute data only older than 1999 were put specifically and deliberately to fill in the deep history.
  2. There are no other timeframes instead of minutes since 1999. That is, no mix inside the minute history.
  3. There are no technical errors in the import of daybars to old minute bars. There is an "honest" minute with daily OHLC.
  4. To say that"the 1980 minutiaedaybars are spoiling my minute analysis" is not serious. There is no flaming on this topic, nor is there any righteous theoretical anger.

That is, there's no "minutiae minutiae, daytime bars" mix. This is written in point 2. Only the old 1971-1999 data has the daytime bar as the minute at 00:00.

Point 4 clearly states - there is no practical sense to work with minutes older than 1999 and do not even try to make theoretical links in the form of "it may be necessary sometimes, you have no right to decide for others".

 
Maybe I missed it (although I've been following since the beginning). No one has ever given a concrete example of when a "failure" occurs. A simple detailed example would put things in perspective. Give an example of what, how and when (a detailed case) prevents you from doing a full analysis, working with the available data as it is presented. In what case is it possible to fall into error? Or what takes a lot of time? Not with words, but with code and screenshots of the results, as it is usually done in Service Desk, so that you can easily and quickly repeat it yourself. I would like to understand (interesting) but I don't have time to delve deeper into all this at the moment. Maybe then I will be able to get through to the developers. Can not exclude that perhaps here there is simply misunderstanding of the two sides. )))
[Deleted]  
tol64:
Maybe I missed it (even though I've been following since the beginning). No one has ever given a specific example of when a "failure" occurs. A simple detailed example would have set the record straight. Give an example of what, how and when (a detailed case) prevents you from doing a full analysis, working with the available data as it is presented. In what case is it possible to get lost? Or what takes a lot of time? Not with words, but with code and screenshots of the results, as it is usually done in Service Desk, so that you can easily and quickly repeat it yourself. I would like to understand (interesting), but I don't have time to delve into it all. Maybe then I will be able to get through to the developers. Can not rule out that perhaps here there is simply misunderstanding between the two sides. )))

Arguments:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8977/page5#comment_375120

Renat:
...
  1. The days on the minute data only older than 1999 were put in purposefully and deliberately to fill in the deep history.
  2. ...
Is this normal? This is misleading. If I clicked M1 (or another period), I only count on M1. It's not just you, but also the brokers, and they have a history far beyond 1999. What should the user think when he sees this mix on the server? - that's the way it's supposed to be.
Сервисдеск: лень, аутизм или нежелание признать ошибки? Дополнение графиков не родными свечами.
Сервисдеск: лень, аутизм или нежелание признать ошибки? Дополнение графиков не родными свечами.
  • www.mql5.com
SERIES_BARS_COUNT возвращает количество свечей(баров) принадлежащих именно конкретному символу и периоду(таймфрейму).
[Deleted]  
You could also swap out the seating and bye, which would be fun :)
 
Renat: There are no other timeframes instead of minutes since 1999. That is, no mix inside the minute story.

hmmm, here's the M1, here are the two lines - you can see the time, between the lines 10 minute bars = 14 days ?

i am well aware that this is "not a mix and match" - let's call things by their proper names - this is bullshit, pardon the expression, but there are no other words

 
220Volt:

Arguments:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8977/page5#comment_375120

Is that okay? It's misleading. If I pressed M1 (or another period), I'm only counting on M1. It's not just you who do this, it's the brokers as well, and they have a history far beyond 1999. What should the user think when he sees this mix on the server? - it is designed that way.

This is normal.

Why it makes no sense to "count on the M1 of 1998", I wrote above. And I've described the position of the critics too - someone mindlessly and without reference to realities is putting up a "battle of the theory" and has no sense of reality.

[Deleted]  
Very different notions of normality, I leave.
 
IgorM:

hmmm, here's the M1, here are the two lines - you can see the time, between the lines 10 minute bars = 14 days ?

i am well aware that this is "not a mix and match" - let's call things by their proper names - this is bullshit, pardon the expression, but there are no other words

There is no such hole on MetaQuotes-Demo: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/20871/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp

To publish screenshots, it is better to use the regular"Save as picture" function with automatic uploading to the website. The accompanying information is correctly transmitted there, which saves you from asking "where did you get it".

График EURUSD, M1, 2012.11.26 18:10 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
График EURUSD, M1, 2012.11.26 18:10 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURUSD. Период графика: M1. Брокер: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 5. Режим торговли: Demo. Дата: 2012.11.26 18:10 UTC.
1...5678910111213141516171819...22
New comment