Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 12
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how many times do I have to tell you. PEOPLE.
All history is stored only in the minute chart. All other charts are derivatives of the minute chart.
There's a pandemic of misunderstanding.
Yeah, it's a pity the minute bars have been replaced by day bars in places, when there were holes in the history - it was not convenient but logical, and where is the logic in minute bars and day bars in places?
а.... But is MT5 a platform for technical analysis or just for beauty?
ok, another empty argument with developers - if they see fit they will tidy up their child, no ... as Mayakovsky said:
I mean, if the stars are shining.
does that mean someone wants it?
It means that someone wants them to be?
So someone's calling these spitballs
a pearl?
How many times do I have to tell you. LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU.
All history is stored in the minute chart only . All other charts are derived from the minute chart.
There's a pandemic of misunderstanding.
Yeah, it's a pity that in places the minute bars have been replaced by the day bars, when there were holes in the history - it was not convenient but logical, and where is the logic if in places there are minute bars and in places there are day bars?
Have you personally at least seen the daily bars on M1? And where exactly have you seen them?
Since people do not really understand what we are talking about, I will say it again:
That is, there's no "minutiae minutiae, daytime bars" mix. This is written in point 2. Only the old 1971-1999 data has the daytime bar as the minute at 00:00.
Point 4 clearly states - there is no practical sense to work with minutes older than 1999 and do not even try to make theoretical links in the form of "it may be necessary sometimes, you have no right to decide for others".
Maybe I missed it (even though I've been following since the beginning). No one has ever given a specific example of when a "failure" occurs. A simple detailed example would have set the record straight. Give an example of what, how and when (a detailed case) prevents you from doing a full analysis, working with the available data as it is presented. In what case is it possible to get lost? Or what takes a lot of time? Not with words, but with code and screenshots of the results, as it is usually done in Service Desk, so that you can easily and quickly repeat it yourself. I would like to understand (interesting), but I don't have time to delve into it all. Maybe then I will be able to get through to the developers. Can not rule out that perhaps here there is simply misunderstanding between the two sides. )))
Arguments:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8977/page5#comment_375120
...
hmmm, here's the M1, here are the two lines - you can see the time, between the lines 10 minute bars = 14 days ?
i am well aware that this is "not a mix and match" - let's call things by their proper names - this is bullshit, pardon the expression, but there are no other words
Arguments:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/8977/page5#comment_375120Is that okay? It's misleading. If I pressed M1 (or another period), I'm only counting on M1. It's not just you who do this, it's the brokers as well, and they have a history far beyond 1999. What should the user think when he sees this mix on the server? - it is designed that way.
This is normal.
Why it makes no sense to "count on the M1 of 1998", I wrote above. And I've described the position of the critics too - someone mindlessly and without reference to realities is putting up a "battle of the theory" and has no sense of reality.
hmmm, here's the M1, here are the two lines - you can see the time, between the lines 10 minute bars = 14 days ?
i am well aware that this is "not a mix and match" - let's call things by their proper names - this is bullshit, pardon the expression, but there are no other words
There is no such hole on MetaQuotes-Demo: https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/20871/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp
To publish screenshots, it is better to use the regular"Save as picture" function with automatic uploading to the website. The accompanying information is correctly transmitted there, which saves you from asking "where did you get it".