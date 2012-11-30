Servicedesk: laziness, autism or unwillingness to admit mistakes? Supplementing the charts with non-native candles. - page 9
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Where to store them, how to record them, how to control/change them?
It's not a problem at all, you just have to use your head in time.
I am not admitting to a problem, but rather explaining it point by point that it is not a problem.
there is no point in glue flags in the minute file.
because there is no way to analyze them later.
You have to count on the fact that there will be a lot of glues, and not just one at the end of the minute history on a higher TF.
and then what? how do you analyse it? it's a slice of M5, a slice of D1 and then a slice of M1 again... then H1...
do you have any idea what kind of monster it is? i don't.
do you have any idea what kind of monster it is? i don't.
Alex, it's not a problem at all. Here's a straightforward way -- make a base TF (like minutes now) and write another TF in addition to OHLCT. It's less than 5% to the volume (uncompressed), and it should sting perfectly.
ALL. A little slower, but humanly.
It wasn't a problem at all, you just had to use your head in time.Oh, and the problem isn't even there anymore. And the men didn't know...
The topic is (as they say) closed.
that it's a slice of M5, it's a slice of D1 and then a slice of M1 again. then H1...
there is no point in glue flags in the minute file.
because there is no way to analyze them later.
You have to count on the fact that there will be a lot of glues, and not just one at the end of the minute history on a higher TF.
and then what? how do you analyse it? it's a slice of M5, a slice of D1 and then a slice of M1 again... then H1...
do you have any idea what kind of monster this is? i don't.
You can determine for yourself when a different timeframe is poured into the minutes. Look closely at the chart with period separators on and you will find the solution yourself.
If you are concerned about identifying such places, it means that you have access to quotes from MQL5. We will search through the binary search. We measure the interval in seconds between two adjacent bars, take 5 such measurements and see what the average value is in integer values. Where they do not coincide, that is the end of the minute history.
In other words, we have a time series array. Let's take five minutes. First, let's obtain for the last 5 bars. It is T1. Then we take values for the last five bars from the end - T2. If T1<>T2, it means that somewhere there is a transition from 5-minute bars to higher timeframes.
Then we jump to the middle of the timeframe and measure T3 there. If T3<>T2, then we divide the remaining segment in half again and jump there - we get T4. And so on until the desired date is found.
And this is exactly what a special standard function should do, no need to give access to the history file directly.
Gentlemen, forget all this nonsense.
D1 in M1 - only the MCs on their server made this up. for lack of minutes of those periods.
the problem of "availability" of M1 needs to be fixed on the server side, not the terminal side.
Do you know what a side effect in design is? This is what happened with the MK history storage format.
A priori it was assumed that only M1 would be in the history.
But when they realized that the ancient history, which has no M1, could not be inserted into the current model, the developers did something like this:
The model turned out to be limited. So what the hell.
Think about it, is there a point in testing on 20 year old minutiae?
I'm not sure what's newer, but I've got minutes.
The MK had no minutes for 1999.
You can determine for yourself when a different timeframe is poured into the minutes. Look closely at the chart with period separators on and you will find the solution yourself.
If you are concerned about identifying such places, it means that you have access to quotes from MQL5. We will search through the binary search. We measure the interval in seconds between two adjacent bars, take 5 such measurements and see what the average value is in integer values. Where they do not coincide, that is the end of the minute history.
In other words, we have a time series array. Let's take five minutes. First, let's obtain for the last 5 bars. It is T1. Then we take values for the last five bars from the end - T2. If T1<>T2, it means that somewhere there is a transition from 5-minute bars to higher timeframes.
Then we jump to the middle of the timeframe and measure T3 there. If T3<>T2, then we divide the remaining segment in half again and jump there - we get T4. And so on until the desired date is found.
Missed,
We jump to the middle of the time series and measure T3 there. If T3<>T2, then we divide the remaining segment in half again and jump there - we get T4. And so on, until we find the desired date.
we jump in the middle and get the weekend break, three bars before the weekend two after ... The consequences are clear, the binary search will split the array in half and divide it by half of the array, it means throwing five years out of the search. Again there are skipping bars if we remember.
Mimo,
we jump to the middle and hit a weekend tear, three bars before the weekend two after ... The consequences are clear, the binary search will split the array in half and divide it by half of the array, this means throwing five years out of the search. Again there are bar skips if we remember.