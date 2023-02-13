Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 15
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Well, provoked the man to sell, but he goes in buying. Smart! :)
The sucker worked. The Expert Advisor is up for sale again:
The sucker worked. The Expert Advisor is up for sale again:
Well then, let's consider it a 2:2 draw, because the moose didn't take all the previous profit,
but no - you already have a double elk - 3:2 man won again!
1.2806 added sell - stop there
Well then let's consider it a 2-2 draw, as the moose didn't take all the previous profit,
but no - you already have a double elk - 3:2 man won again!
1.2806 added sell - stop there
Now in buying, but already in loss. It looks like the market has caught up with the EA.
The market seems to have caught the EA.
And so it will be - always! People make history!
for what reason on the ascending channel /green section/ is point 1 not placed on the upper boundary of the channel? (but close to it). Again, with the width of the channel indicated - price rebounded, but did not reach the middle of the channel - near, yes. Does the upper limit of the channel marked with a black dotted line look more logical, or do you build the ascending channel starting strictly from the lower limit? If there is an area of "error" when finding places where the channel borders touch, reach the middle of the channel - what size can it be?
Your dotted line is correctly drawn. I corrected it later.
The assumption of breakdown = middle of channel is not always accurate. It can fluctuate 30-70%. I did not calculate the errors of the touch points. It is better to build a channel on the first two points (1 and 2) and then not to change it until we see a clear breakthrough.
While I was asleep price tested the lower boundary of the flag and is now moving towards the upper boundary of the last channel. Target: 1.284. The presidential election should bring in some volatility. I'm voting for Romney.
Your last picture does not stand up to even the most superficial criticism.
And it started out in good health.
Your last picture does not withstand even the most superficial criticism.
And the beginning was in good health.
Yes, the beginning was quite clear, but now it's a subjective mark-up with elements of peeking at other TFs.
How to formalise it? Unless you work for a year or two and put all the rules together.
Your last picture doesn't stand up to even the most superficial criticism.
Unless you work for a year or two and get all the rules together.