Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 10

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Reshetov:

It turns out that way. The Expert Advisor has caught two craps on EURUSD, trying to strike. It is now on the sell side:

2012.11.02 10:0513156864EURUSDsell1.00 / 1.001.286951.28981
2012.11.02 10:05filledSell position
Let's play again 1.2849 buy then current, stop at 23
 

I will gradually automate the channel construction and post my codes here. I will start with my version of the zigzag, which is based on the bends of the XMA digital filter. "X" here stands for eXtrapolated, i.e. the digital filter is extrapolated into the future by a cubic polynomial by the number of bars equal to its group delay (Per-1)/2. This extrapolation allows to centre the filter bends with bends in the price without a delay, though it also leads to possible redrawing of the last zigzag knee. The zigzag knee is found as the minimum price point between two consecutive highs in the filter and as the maximum price point between two consecutive lows in the filter. The blue line is the zigzag, the red line is the filter, the green line is the extrapolation of the filter. Period = 11.

The next step will be to remove unnecessary knees based on the time intervals indicated in one of my previous posts. Then I will try to build the channels themselves.

Comments are welcome!

Files:
ZigZag_based_on_XMA.mq5  11 kb
 
A100:
Let's play again 1.2849 buy then current, stop at 23
Out on the stop - 1:1
 
A100:
Out on the stop - 1 to 1.
Knowing bad luck. My EA only got a moose in the CU and still in the sale.
 
gpwr:

Split up, on what considerations was your prediction based?

All coincidences are purely coincidental :)

Generally speaking, professionals do not trade currencies directly

 
A100:

All coincidences are purely coincidental :)

Generally speaking, professionals do not trade currencies directly

And HOW do professionals trade? Through proxies?))
 
sumkin75:
HOW do professionals trade?
Google "insider information". Soros, for example, has already been fined many times for professionalism.
 
sumkin75:
HOW do the professionals trade?
Options
 
Reshetov:
Google "insider information". Soros, for example, has already been fined many times for professionalism.

No, I think the insiders will be sifted out strictly, especially by the time it's all indexed by google.... it'll be too late =)

 
Zeleniy:

No, I think the insiders will be sifted out strictly, especially by the time it's all indexed by google.... it'll be too late =)

When it seems you have to be baptised.

If you don't unbuckle the securities commissions, then strictly sift out. For example while B. Madoff kept his money, they did not touch him and listed him as a patron of the arts for 18 years although his competitors sent their carts to all agencies. As soon as he stopped kicking money, he was sentenced to 150 years.

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