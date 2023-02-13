Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 11
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How did the insiders predict this? You can't trust anyone, it was a few days ago, coca cola stock,
Let's say the insider information went out, everybody bought it, and then bang.
$80 to $40.
How did the insiders predict this? you can't trust anyone, it was a few days ago, coca cola stock,
Let's say the insider information went out, everybody bought it, and then bang.
$80 to $40.
I don't know who bought what, but Soros has been caught with his hand a number of times for insider information and got away with it so far, i.e. he got away with small fines compared to the profits
see. J. Soros got a human rights kickback.
You have to figure out what insider information means.
You write that a large brokerage company has a special section where information is leaked anonymously and everything is publicly available. It's supposed to be a good place to look.
You have to figure out what insider information means.
You said Soros, a large brokerage company has a special section where they anonymously leak information and everything is publicly available there. You should be able to find it.
You need it, so stop it.
We were talking about how professionals trade and how others trade.
How did the insiders predict this? You can't trust anyone, it was a few days ago, coca-cola stock,
Let's say the insider information went out, everybody bought it, and then bam.
$80 to $40.
It's called a split.
There is nothing to predict, because such events are announced in advance (usually several days in advance). Correspondingly, there is no insider information.
No one made or lost money on this move.
http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Сплит_акций
http://earnings.com/split_full.asp?date=&client=cb
Options
And what is the fundamental difference, can you explain in a nutshell? I have read the tutorial, but I don't see the point. And for the umpteenth time I ask the "supposedly knowledgeable", but so far no one was able to explain)))
It cannot be explained on the fingers. The option for its buyers is limited to a loss of premium and commission in the worst-case scenario. The seller of the options takes the full risk, but he gets a premium for his risk.
I.e. the options seller's strategy is somewhat similar to pips without stops, while the buyer has the opposite strategy.