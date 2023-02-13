Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 8
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Yeah, you got 1.300 pretty good too :)
You won't believe it, but I'm stupidly waiting for 1.2875 (i.e. one figure lower)
Also waiting:
We will see. On the daily chart we have a triangle and it is possible that price will reach its upper boundary for the 3rd time.
On the weekly chart we can see that the price has broken away from the lower boundary of the triangle. A new triangle is forming. And just on the border, hitting resistance. The triangle is more often before the trend continues than before the change. Where the fundamentals will pull out. Is there any new call easing planned at the Fed? That's what I'm hoping for. My prediction is 1.42 for the month. Why not? I really need it)))
You never know, guys. It seems to me that the triangles are now deflating in either direction. As for the fact that "euros" benefit from a cheap euro, that's what I've always said. The question is whether "Europe" can find another excuse to make its currency cheaper.
Everyone benefits from a cheap currency. The US benefits the most.
Last week's triangle, by the way, reversed.
As for the fundamentals, yes, it's confusing. It's all for the eu, but no, it's under pressure. But a year ago it was at 42, I think it will be now.
Let's talk about the patterns within the channels. The two completed uptrend channels had the same pattern consisting of 9 segments:
Segment 1: Price rises rapidly from the lower point of the previous downward trend to the upper boundary of the new channel (point 1U), breaking the upper boundary of the previous channel.
Segment 2: Price falls to the middle of the channel.
Segment 3: Price makes a new high and touches the upper boundary for the 2nd time (point 2U).
Segment 4: The price quickly falls to the lower boundary (point 1L).
Segment 5: Price rises to the middle of the channel.
Segment 6: Price tests the lower boundary. On a rebound, the best entry point.
Segment 7: Price rises quickly to the upper boundary (point 3U).
Segment: 8 and 9: Price drops from the upper boundary and tests it again, then a downward move begins.
The two down-trend channels also had the same pattern consisting of 7 segments:
Segment 1: The price goes down quickly from the upper point of the previous up-trend (point 1U), breaking through the lower boundary of the previous channel. The price does not reach the lower boundary of the new channel. This is the difference from the up-trend pattern.
Segment 2: The price goes up to the upper limit of the new channel (point 2U).
Segment 3: Price declines sharply to the lower boundary of the channel.
Segment 4: Price bounces back to approximately the middle of the channel.
Segment 5: Price tests the lower boundary (point 1L).
Segment 6: Price rises sharply to the upper boundary (point 3U).
Segment 7: Price drops sharply to form the lowest downward point.
I have also timed the tangent points. There are some patterns.
The Expert Advisor did not wait for 1.2875 and turned around to buy:
It also analyzes by patterns, but not by this one.
The Expert Advisor did not wait for 1.2875 and turned around to buy:
It also analyzes by patterns, but not by this one.
pwr:
I don't understand why the date is today, although the trade is yesterday?
Shit, I looked at the trades on the other instrument and the deal on EURUSD is today's:
And there are changes:
The Expert Advisor did not wait for 1.2875 and turned around to buy:
Man vs Expert Advisor - retracement - 1.2938 added sell at current, stop at 59 for equal conditions
A100:
The man vs the Expert Advisor - it responded with 1.2938 and added a sell to the current one.
Well, my EA does not see all patterns, unlike a human. As gpwr has already mentioned, it has a typical disease: knees of patterns not by extremes, but linearly by time, i.e. through the same number of bars.
For example, on the chart we can clearly see that the penultimate trade missed the reversal upwards and caught a trawl-assisted forego.
I need to find an algorithm for price breaks detection. I have some ideas, the only thing that is left is to realize them.