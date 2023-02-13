Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 9
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If in the next 3-4 hours, the price goes below the 1L point (1.2924), it will probably go down and check the support line at 1.2885. My main prediction is still up though.
Spread out the times of the important points:
A pattern can be seen:
Let's talk about patterns within channels.
I suggest you wait until tomorrow - there may still be significant changes in your charts
The idea to look at the older TF appeared at once.
And then somehow it all came together: 3 taps - reversal - 3 taps - reversal, and the wave theory came to mind.
Maybe the larger waves (wide channels) will prompt the reversal points of the smaller ones?
The idea to look at the older TF appeared at once.
And then somehow it all came together: 3 taps - reversal - 3 taps - reversal, and the wave theory came to mind.
Maybe, the larger waves (wide channels) will prompt the reversal points of the small ones?
Quite a reasonable idea. If you look at the daily chart, you can see a triangle. I thought the wave inside the triangle had already touched the lower boundary three times and went to test the upper boundary. But apparently the third touch never ended. The 25 pips on the daily chart is not much, but till the price touches that boundary with 1 pip accuracy, it will not calm down. At the moment the price broke through the lower boundary of the uptrend channel and went to test the lower boundary of the triangle.
Maybe someone can explain all this in terms of Yeliott waves. I am not very familiar with them.
Quite a sensible idea. If you look at the daily chart, you can see the triangle. I thought the wave inside the triangle had already touched the lower boundary three times and went to test the upper boundary. But apparently the third touch never ended. The 25 pips on the daily chart is not much, but till the price touches that boundary with 1 pip accuracy, it will not calm down. At the moment the price broke through the lower boundary of the uptrend channel and went to test the lower boundary of the triangle.
Maybe someone can explain all this in terms of Yeliott waves. I am not familiar with them very well.
But if you ask me, the pullbacks are too much for the impulse.
If you look at the daily chart:
In addition, as I said before, one has to take into account the layering of the channels :
My EA doesn't see all the patterns, unlike a human.
EURUSD was given today at 1.2867 (closed the sale at 1.2875).
The man has won - the uprising of the machines has been crushed!
EURUSD was given today at 1.2867 (closed the sale at 1.2875). The man has won - the revolt of the machines has been crushed!
It turns out that way. The Expert Advisor has caught two craps on EURUSD, trying to strike. It is now on the sell side:
EURUSD was given today at 1.2867 (closed the sale at 1.2875).
The man has won - the machine uprising has been crushed!
Split up, on what considerations was your prediction based?
The surprising thing is that the formation of the sharp downward movement started in the Asian session in the absence of any news from the USA and Europe. At least, I did not see any news except for this morning's news from Spain and Italy. So, we had a false-break of the previous retracement channel. Looking at the technical characteristics of this break-up, you can see that the first touch point of the new 1U channel was formed quite close to the upper boundary of the previous down-trend and the break-up itself was quite far from the middle of the expected new channel. I should have stuck to my original thesis. By the way, a similar false-break occurred for the first down-trend channel in our daily triangle. Triangles often have false-breaks that correct quickly. My next prediction: EURUSD will reverse and go to the upper boundary.
But for me, the pullbacks are a bit much for an impulse.
If you look at the daily chart:
Also, as I said before, you have to take into account the layering of channels:
Thank you. The downward waves can indeed be decomposed into Eliott waves. But the upward waves, no way. Maybe you can do it.