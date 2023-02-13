Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 20
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In my view, the charts are not fundamentally different.
The main thing we have in common here is uncertainty. First of all, we don't know exactly when resistance/support will disappear. Whether it is in forex or stocks is not so important.
The markets have both black pools and schemes for entering huge volumes, and there may be more than one or two big players.
Therefore, only understanding where the level is is not enough. One must always have a plan "B".
It's in stocks that there are majors, funds, speculators, and shorts for the whole roll.
The Eurobucks is different. The mechanisms are different there, the client gives to the bank to sell or buy a large amount, not because the currency has fallen in value, but because for that currency he will pay taxes, buy goods, invest in local bonds. By the way, it is precisely the debt market in my HO that is the driving force behind medium-term trends in currencies. For example some clerk from CITI or Apple wants to park some cache in German bonds and does not know about a converging triangle at 2H and exchanges billions of dollars. In equities these situations are much rarer, on panic days as an option.
This is the reason why currencies have very noisy levels and trends are so volatile.
Stop with the bullshit. Give me some numerical characteristics to show the qualitative difference. The mechanism of price formation, on the other hand, can be discussed for as long as you like, but it is not ultimately profitable. We are not trading the mechanism, we are trading the price.
Once again, what is the difference between the charts?
Sorry to be off-topic, but is there any way to download files from YouTube? To listen/watch on the go.
Please advise a dummy on exactly how to do this.
Please tell the dummies how to do this.
There are add-ons for fiery fox, like http://www.bestvideodownloader.com/ - I've been using it lately. I don't know if it's the best or not, but it's good enough for me.
In fact, it happens to support this
how are the charts different?
For example the number of gaps over 2 spreads.
Opening 5% above/below yesterday's close much seen in currencies? That's for intraday.
But for intraday, on stocks it is far from always 60 minute bars per hour.
Although in general, you can find stock charts that move like currencies, but Herczyk doesn't trade them. He catches the momentum. And on forex at that time "no price" or requotes, which is essentially the same thing
and it actually supports this