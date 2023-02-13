Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 21
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For example the number of gaps over 2x spreads.
Opening 5% above/below yesterday's close much seen in currencies? That's for the intraday.
But for intraday, on stocks not always 60 minute bars per hour.
Although in general, you can find stock charts that move like currencies, but Herczyk doesn't trade them. He catches the momentum. And the forex is "no price" at that time.
It's hard for me to see how this can be applied in profitable trading.
His thinking is correct: if there is a level, it's a fact and there's nothing to do. The only thing I did not like was that he graded the false-breaks into a hairpin break and a two-bar break. IMHO, they are the same. But let's not get hung up on Herczyk.
--
From the practice I can recommend you to pay attention to the breakdown of the morning flat, as well as other flat areas during the day. Lately the quotes are such that you can catch a good profit here. TTT, so as not to jinx it.
Sorry for the offtops, but is there any way to download files from youtube? So I can listen/watch it on the road.
there is the easiest way to download from youtube:
- watch the video on youtube.
- In the browser field, you have the URL:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfhrs38Nswk&feature=g-vrec
- To download this video, add two letters ss after www.:http://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=kfhrs38Nswk&feature=g-vrec
and press enter.
Good luck!
I find it hard to see how this could be applied in profitable trading.
Although the charts are great, a successful strategy will be the same on both stocks and currencies.
Any examples of such a strategy?
Buy after two days of growth, sell vice versa. Candles less than 10% of the average over the last 50 candles are ignored.
Exit by counter signal or stop = 2 variance 25 EMA. There are charts where it is better, there are charts where it is worse, but it works.
My entry works with smart trilling and adaptive volume, again the results are not spectacular, but I am in the + zone.
Buy after two days of growth, sell vice versa. Candles less than 10% of the average over the last 50 candles are ignored.
Exit by counter signal or stop = 2 variance 25 EMA. There are charts where it is better, there are charts where it is worse, but it works.
I have frame-by-frame entry with smart trilling and adaptive volume, again the results are not spectacular, but in the +.
The strategy is smart. The London breakout in forex works about the same way. Determine the presence of a trend over the last 2-3 days and trade on a breakdown of the overnight flat. Lots of false breaks, but with extra filtering it can work steadily. I actually have no problem with entries. The problem is how to get it right. So far I use a bend in my sweeper. But there are situations when the price goes quickly in the direction of the transaction and then quickly against it and the mask bends in an unprofitable territory. You can set a TP. We can also set a trawl. We may also try using the stochastic. How do other trades close profitable ones before they turn into losing ones?
The strategy is smart. The London breakout in forex works in about the same way. Determine the presence of a trend over the last 2-3 days and trade on a breakdown of the overnight flat. Lots of false breaks, but with extra filtering it can work steadily. I actually have no problem with inputs. The problem is how to get it right. So far I use a bend in my sweeper. But there are situations when the price goes quickly in the direction of the transaction and then quickly against it and the mask bends in an unprofitable territory. You can set a TP. We can also set a trawl. We may also try using the stochastic. And how do other trades close profitable ones before they turn into losing ones?
In fact, both strategies are camouflaged variants of crossovers.
I use daily pivot levels (75-80%) as an indicative target in breakout systems
That is, take the min/max daily range before the breakdown, and measure 75-80% of that range towards the breakdown. Right? Please explain.
Take any conventional pivot indicator and set targets slightly below resistance/support levels: