Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 13
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EURUSD has reached the lower boundary of the previous channel as well as the possible lower boundary of the flag on the daily chart (two crossed red lines). We expect a strong bounce to the upper limit of the channel and its possible breakdown. For now the target is 1.287.
EURUSD has reached the lower boundary of the previous channel as well as the possible lower boundary of the flag on the daily chart (two crossed red lines). We expect a strong bounce to the upper limit of the channel and its possible breakdown. For now the target is 1.287.
On the 2nd day the Expert Advisor is in the sells.
EA has been in sells since the 2nd.
Has it closed? If not, where are TP and SL, because round III is going to be decisive.
No, it hasn't. As long as the price remains in the same place, the stopper will not do anything. If the price goes down, it will either close or retrace the stop. If it goes up, it will trigger a stop.
It does not have a take profit, the stop loss is set only at 1.28078.
If upwards, a stop will be triggered.
No it hasn't closed. As long as the price stomps in one place, it will not do anything. If the price goes down, it will either close or pull up the stop. If it goes up, it will trigger a stop.
It does not have a take profit, the stop loss is set only at 1.28078.
It is hard to believe that the price can go further down. Most likely to test support at 1.276 and then up. By the way, you can build a local channel around the last move down. You can see similarities with larger channels, i.e. fractality.
It is hard to believe that the price can go further down.
Who's stopping her from going there?
It is hard to believe that the price can go further down. Most likely to test support at 1.276 and then up.
How much are you willing to put your faith in? ;)
On the contrary, I see the continuation downwards, but I am not going to enter the market yet:
ps: could not insert picture from my profile (pasted html). In general it's strange that the opportunity to specify a link to a picture was lost, it was handy.
How much are you willing to put a price on your faith? ;)
On the contrary, I see a continuation downwards, but I am not going to enter the market yet:
Yes, I see a triangle in your drawing. But, firstly, it is drawn arbitrarily. Secondly, even if the breakdown of the lower boundary was a significant event, the breakdown is always confirmed by the price returning to the broken boundary and testing it. So the direction is upwards. I personally see on the daily chart the breakdown of the clear channel down on September 9 and the consequent formation of a flag. It's too early to talk about an up-trend, and that's not important. It is important to predict the next price level, and then we will see. Still, it is interesting how different people see different patterns and make different predictions.