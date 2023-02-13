Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 13

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EURUSD has reached the lower boundary of the previous channel as well as the possible lower boundary of the flag on the daily chart (two crossed red lines). We expect a strong bounce to the upper limit of the channel and its possible breakdown. For now the target is 1.287.

 
gpwr:

EURUSD has reached the lower boundary of the previous channel as well as the possible lower boundary of the flag on the daily chart (two crossed red lines). We expect a strong bounce to the upper limit of the channel and its possible breakdown. For now the target is 1.287.



On the 2nd day the Expert Advisor is in the sells.

2012.11.02 10:05EURUSDsell1.001.286951.28078
1.27827-3.00868.00Sell position
 
Reshetov:

EA has been in sells since the 2nd.

2012.11.02 10:05 EURUSD sell 1.00 1.28695 1.28078
1.27827 -3.00 868.00 Sell position
Has it closed? If not, where are the TP and SL, because round III is going to be decisive
 
A100:
Has it closed? If not, where are TP and SL, because round III is going to be decisive.

No, it hasn't. As long as the price remains in the same place, the stopper will not do anything. If the price goes down, it will either close or retrace the stop. If it goes up, it will trigger a stop.

It does not have a take profit, the stop loss is set only at 1.28078.

 
Reshetov:

If upwards, a stop will be triggered.

If down and close, please write down when, as long as we believe it has not closed.
 
Reshetov:

No it hasn't closed. As long as the price stomps in one place, it will not do anything. If the price goes down, it will either close or pull up the stop. If it goes up, it will trigger a stop.

It does not have a take profit, the stop loss is set only at 1.28078.

It is hard to believe that the price can go further down. Most likely to test support at 1.276 and then up. By the way, you can build a local channel around the last move down. You can see similarities with larger channels, i.e. fractality.

 
gpwr:

It is hard to believe that the price can go further down.

And who forbids it to go there?
 
Reshetov:
Who's stopping her from going there?
That's the problem with neural networks: they do not see support and resistance lines. And the EURUSD is now stuck at two support levels at once: the lower boundary of the descending channel on H1 and the lower boundary of the flag on D1. Since the price reflects traders' actions, and traders mostly use support and resistance lines, hence the price acts according to those lines.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов - Документация по MQL5
 
gpwr:

It is hard to believe that the price can go further down. Most likely to test support at 1.276 and then up.

How much are you willing to put your faith in? ;)

On the contrary, I see the continuation downwards, but I am not going to enter the market yet:

ps: could not insert picture from my profile (pasted html). In general it's strange that the opportunity to specify a link to a picture was lost, it was handy.

 
komposter:

How much are you willing to put a price on your faith? ;)

On the contrary, I see a continuation downwards, but I am not going to enter the market yet:

Yes, I see a triangle in your drawing. But, firstly, it is drawn arbitrarily. Secondly, even if the breakdown of the lower boundary was a significant event, the breakdown is always confirmed by the price returning to the broken boundary and testing it. So the direction is upwards. I personally see on the daily chart the breakdown of the clear channel down on September 9 and the consequent formation of a flag. It's too early to talk about an up-trend, and that's not important. It is important to predict the next price level, and then we will see. Still, it is interesting how different people see different patterns and make different predictions.

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