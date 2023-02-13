Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 14

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What about the holes in the history? I have no quote data on the H1 from 11 to 24 october on the chart.

.... therefore this will result in an incorrect channel construction.

Построение каналов - взгляд изнутри и снаружи
Построение каналов - взгляд изнутри и снаружи
  • 2010.11.30
  • Dmitriy Skub
  • www.mql5.com
Наверное, не будет преувеличением сказать, что после скользящих средних каналы - самый популярный инструмент для анализа рыночной ситуации и принятия торговых решений. Не углубляясь во множество существующих стратегий использования каналов и их составных элементов, мы здесь рассмотрим математические основы и практическую реализацию индикатора, строящего канал, заданный тремя экстремумами на экране терминала.
 
vspexp:

What about the holes in the history? I have no quote data on the H1 from 11 to 24 october on the chart.

.... This will therefore result in an incorrect channel construction.

Try to synchronize the historical data. If nothing helps, we should change the kitchen, for sure.

See Organisation of data access

 
Reshetov:

Try to synchronize historical data.

Thanks for the tip, the history paging script helped.

The problem /disappearance of history data/ exists - for some reason the quotes for the period are cut in some TF, at the same time the quotes in the adjacent TF are available, I don't know what to think about it.

 
vspexp:

Thanks for the tip, the history paging script helped.

The problem /disappearance of history data/ exists - for some reason the quotes for the period are cut in some TF, while the quotes in the adjacent TF are available, I don't know what to think about it.

This is about SD. All TFs are formed from М1. If M1 has this period, and others do not, it is a bug
 
gpwr:

.....4.From assumptions 1, 2 and 3, a new channel can be built before it has even formed. This will give us the expected entry and exit points.

What are the considerations on the uptrend channel /green section/ that point 1 is not placed on the upper boundary of the channel? (but close to it). Again, with the width of the channel indicated - price bounced, but did not reach the middle of the channel - near, yes. Does the upper limit of the channel marked with a black dotted line look more logical, or do you build the ascending channel starting strictly from the lower limit? If there is an area of "error" when finding places where the channel borders touch, reach the middle of the channel - what size can it be?

 
Reshetov:

It has no take off, only a stop at 1.28078.

1.2804 sold hard at the current
 

The Expert Advisor turned to buy on EURUSD:

2012.11.06 11:15EURUSDbuy1.001.280401.27755
1.279710.00-69.00Buy position
 
papaklass:
There you go, provoking a man to sell and then buying. Cunning! :)
I think it's the other way around - the man induced the robot to buy, even the price is the same
 
papaklass:
What level is your stop at?
1,2825
 
papaklass:
Just put 20.0 pips with no reference to any levels?
Well, yes, on the pound it's 30
1...789101112131415161718192021...36
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