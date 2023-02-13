Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 14
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What about the holes in the history? I have no quote data on the H1 from 11 to 24 october on the chart.
.... therefore this will result in an incorrect channel construction.
What about the holes in the history? I have no quote data on the H1 from 11 to 24 october on the chart.
.... This will therefore result in an incorrect channel construction.
Try to synchronize the historical data. If nothing helps, we should change the kitchen, for sure.
See Organisation of data access
Try to synchronize historical data.
Thanks for the tip, the history paging script helped.
The problem /disappearance of history data/ exists - for some reason the quotes for the period are cut in some TF, at the same time the quotes in the adjacent TF are available, I don't know what to think about it.
Thanks for the tip, the history paging script helped.
The problem /disappearance of history data/ exists - for some reason the quotes for the period are cut in some TF, while the quotes in the adjacent TF are available, I don't know what to think about it.
.....4.From assumptions 1, 2 and 3, a new channel can be built before it has even formed. This will give us the expected entry and exit points.
What are the considerations on the uptrend channel /green section/ that point 1 is not placed on the upper boundary of the channel? (but close to it). Again, with the width of the channel indicated - price bounced, but did not reach the middle of the channel - near, yes. Does the upper limit of the channel marked with a black dotted line look more logical, or do you build the ascending channel starting strictly from the lower limit? If there is an area of "error" when finding places where the channel borders touch, reach the middle of the channel - what size can it be?
It has no take off, only a stop at 1.28078.
The Expert Advisor turned to buy on EURUSD:
There you go, provoking a man to sell and then buying. Cunning! :)
What level is your stop at?
Just put 20.0 pips with no reference to any levels?