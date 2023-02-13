Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 6
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TheXpert:
Поторгуй это дело ручками, покажи хороший результат, желающие закодить мигом набегут.
It takes time to trade with pens. And I have a job, a family. I have access to the market only during certain hours of the day. I am sleeping at night, while in Europe it is daytime. I miss sharp price movements. I am currently trying towrite an indicator for automatic finding channels. When I finish it I will send it to EA and show the trading results. In the mean time I have opened a topic for those who are interested. May someone send me an idea how to automatically insert channels of approximately equal width. It is easy to do it with my eyes but difficult to do it with the code. I am trying to use zigzag.
gpwr:
Can someone give me an idea on how to automatically inscribe channels of approximately the same width. It's easy with the eyes, but difficult with the code. I am trying to fit a zigzag.
Breakdown of the previous channel. EURUSD should reach 1.300.
31.10.12 will be at 1.3056
P.S. Admin - I am writing from a tablet WIN7+IE9 - my mouse does not go to the field for a normal response - I can only reply here
The previous prediction worked out with great accuracy. Nerds rule! The new channel is now more evident. Expect price to fall to the lower boundary where we can buy.
The previous prediction worked out with great accuracy. Nerds rule! The new channel is now more evident. Expect price to fall to the lower boundary where we can buy.
It's not evening yet... and it's not going to go down there.
And if it does, it will go much lower.
It's not evening yet... and it's not going to go down there.
And if it does, it'll go much lower.
On what grounds? It's quite possible that the price will go lower than I predicted, for example, as shown by the dotted line in the picture below. It is quite possible that a different pattern will form. If the same pattern was repeated all the time, we would all be rich. Not all predictions come true. I feel like when my predictions stop coming true, the kites and vultures will swoop in: we told you, nerd, it's all bullshit. Those who have no ideas love to criticise the ideas of others.
For what reasons?
1.2923 needs to be bought - experience only - nothing personal.
It would be interesting to know more about the technical basis of your prediction. Or is it subconsciously, inutility?