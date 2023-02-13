Repetitive patterns and other patterns - page 27
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The edit still doesn't work. Here is the current picture:
The long dotted line is axes (always parallel to trendlines or levels) , the short dotted line is channel boundaries. Drunkenly asking to go up here and now, but falling off at the euro, imho.
Why? - easy: try to imagine a bullshit dangling in a channel like that:)
I don't like unfinished business. I highlighted the borders of the canal and rayed them. I liked it :)
I don't like unfinished business. I highlighted the borders of the canal and rayed them. I liked it :)
I think I'm slowly beginning to understand your pictures. The green solid lines are the bottom line. But I still do not understand how you select the points through which you draw them. I see that you take two lowes. But there are several variants of the lower limit. Do you display all of them simultaneously with all possible lower limits? How do you use it in trading? Do you trade by hand or automatically? What are the results?
Green solid - global trending. They form easily:
Take any conventional pivot indicator and set targets slightly below resistance/support levels :
What is the beginning of day in forex to calculate the pivots? Beginning of the European session? Beginning of Asian session?
I'm taking Wellington as the start, but it's the confusion with the pivots that's the problem - different pivots show different levels.
And also to take into account / not to take into account the 2 hours of Sunday
I'm taking Wellington as the start, but it's the confusion with the pivots that's the problem - different pivots show different levels.
And also to take into account/not to take into account Sunday 2 hours
Searched on the internet and found that many people use 17:00 in New York as the start and end of the day in forex. This is 23:00 Metakvot server, or 11:00 in Wellington (in winter) and 9:00 in Wellington (in summer). The choice of Wellington is not clear at all as their DST starts there in winter and not summer like in the northern hemisphere where all the trading servers are located. Choosing 23:00 metaquot time as the start and end time of the day makes sense because Friday trading always ends at that time. Although it starts at 0:00 on Monday, which might be another logical choice, but not as a time in Wellington. Or am I mixing something up?
Murad.odeev:
Ну так то стандарт времени всегда был GMT +0. Всегда смотрю свечи выше H4 по этому времени на отдельном терминале (у моего брокера GMT +1). Какое бы не было время для расчета пилотов они не будут работать идеально. Сам увлекался всевозможными уровнями полгода и просто забыл про них. Для целей иногда использую фибо уровни, но для этого надо хотя бы знать основы волнового анализа.
So pivots don't work, but fibo and wave analysis do? Is that the direction to dig?