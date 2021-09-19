"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 14
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Why are the signals frozen https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2106
Euro is already at 1.3214
And here it is still yesterday.....
Desk service says "There has been an error" when sending a message
Why are the signals frozen https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2106
I wonder why people subscribe to signals by taking them on a demo account? After all, you can see the statistics on transactions anyway, and I deeply doubt there are many real accounts subscribed to signals.
I wonder why people sign up for signals when they take them to a demo account? You can see the statistics on transactions, and I doubt very much that there are many real accounts that subscribe to signals.
I wonder why people subscribe to signals by taking them on a demo account? After all, you can see the statistics on transactions anyway, and I deeply doubt that there are many real accounts subscribed to the signals.
Maybe people are learning. Getting to know the service. Getting used to it.
I wonder why people sign up for signals when they take them to a demo account? You can see the statistics on transactions, and I doubt very much that there are many real accounts that subscribe to signals.
Good idea, you should create your own signal and subscribe to it, all to test all the functions.