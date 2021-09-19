"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 14

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Why are the signals frozen https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2106

Euro is already at 1.3214

And here it is still yesterday.....

[Deleted]  

Desk service says "There has been an error" when sending a message

 
IvanIvanov:

Why are the signals frozen https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2106

There are difficulties with the "Trading" update, there may be some lag. This will be fixed shortly.
 
I wonder why people subscribe to signals by taking them on a demo account? After all, you can see the statistics on transactions, and I deeply doubt there are many real accounts that subscribe to signals.
Торговые сигналы
Торговые сигналы
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые Сигналы для MetaTrader: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Zeleniy:
I wonder why people subscribe to signals by taking them on a demo account? After all, you can see the statistics on transactions anyway, and I deeply doubt there are many real accounts subscribed to signals.
Maybe people are studying. They are getting familiar with the service. They get used to it.
 
Zeleniy:
I wonder why people sign up for signals when they take them to a demo account? You can see the statistics on transactions, and I doubt very much that there are many real accounts that subscribe to signals.
I think there are a lot of them, but they are very few, because most of them are demo accounts.
 
Zeleniy:
I wonder why people subscribe to signals by taking them on a demo account? After all, you can see the statistics on transactions anyway, and I deeply doubt that there are many real accounts subscribed to the signals.
I would like to see how it works. Waiting until the service can be trusted with real money is long enough.
 
tol64:
Maybe people are learning. Getting to know the service. Getting used to it.
A good idea, you should create your own signal and subscribe to it, all to test all the functions.
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Zeleniy:
I wonder why people sign up for signals when they take them to a demo account? You can see the statistics on transactions, and I doubt very much that there are many real accounts that subscribe to signals.
It is interesting to see how adequate the receiver is to what is being broadcasted by the Provider, it is interesting to see the adequacy of the technical side
[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:
Good idea, you should create your own signal and subscribe to it, all to test all the functions.
Wow... you'll learn a lot :-)
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