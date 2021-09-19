"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 15
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I doubt it will be in the fifth version of mt, but I would like to see a screenshot of each trade.
For example, as in the tester, you can see where the trades were made
Here too I would like to see a small fragment of history where the deal was made.
I doubt it will be in the fifth version of mt, but I would like to see a screenshot of each trade.
For example, as in the tester, you can see where the trades were made
Here too I would like to see a small fragment of history where the deal was made.
It is now possible to drag a trade from the History tab to the chart and all trades of a position from the entry point to the exit point are displayed with arrows. Not what you need?
Soon there will be a "Visualize" function in the terminal for signals, which will allow to immediately display the entire history of trades on the chart.
Soon there will be a "Visualise" function in the terminal for signals, which will allow the entire history of trades on the chart to be displayed immediately.
Already available in beta:
Are you sure you actually clicked on "Subscribe"?
I haven't found in the message logs that you've subscribed to signals. A bunch of other users' subscriptions are there, but yours is not.
The easiest way to subscribe is from the terminal in the signal window I have subscribed several times and there are no signals.
antakora
Help me deal with the signals! I subscribe, the money is withdrawn, the subscription is confirmed, but the signal does not come! Who do I contact?
Already in beta:
There is an exclamation mark next to the signal name (screenshot) that the signal is disabled, why does this happen?
I was getting notifications a couple of days ago that the signal had been added to the archive and then it activated again, this interval took a few minutes, although I didn't do anything at all and it happened a couple of times.