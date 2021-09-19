"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 15

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I doubt it will be in the fifth version of mt, but I would like to see a screenshot of each trade.

For example, as in the tester, you can see where the trades were made

Here too I would like to see a small fragment of history where the deal was made.

 
Zeleniy:

I doubt it will be in the fifth version of mt, but I would like to see a screenshot of each trade.

For example, as in the tester, you can see where the trades were made

Here too I would like to see a small fragment of history where the deal was made.

Now you can drag and drop deals from the History tab to a chart and all deals of a position from entry point to exit point are shown with arrows. Not what you need?
 
tol64:
It is now possible to drag a trade from the History tab to the chart and all trades of a position from the entry point to the exit point are displayed with arrows. Not what you need?
Soon there will be a "Visualize" function in the terminal for signals, which will allow you to immediately display the entire history of trades on the chart.
 
Renat:
Soon there will be a "Visualize" function in the terminal for signals, which will allow to immediately display the entire history of trades on the chart.
Then the service will definitely have no prospects, no good providers will come here)
 
Renat:
Soon there will be a "Visualise" function in the terminal for signals, which will allow the entire history of trades on the chart to be displayed immediately.

Already available in beta:


 
Renat:

Are you sure you actually clicked on "Subscribe"?

I haven't found in the message logs that you've subscribed to signals. A bunch of other users' subscriptions are there, but yours is not.


The easiest way to subscribe is from the terminal in the signal window I have subscribed several times and there are no signals.


 

antakora

Help me deal with the signals! I subscribe, the money is withdrawn, the subscription is confirmed, but the signal does not come! Who do I contact?

[Deleted]  
Renat:

Already in beta:


Where can I see how to... I opened my terminals and looked around, there's no button...
 
Will appear with the release of the build.
 

There is an exclamation mark next to the signal name (screenshot) that the signal is disabled, why does this happen?

I was getting notifications a couple of days ago that the signal had been added to the archive and then it activated again, this interval took a few minutes, although I didn't do anything at all and it happened a couple of times.

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