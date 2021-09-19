"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 13
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In some user answered that if you change the leverage on the server, after the first deal the leverage will change in the description in the signals (I asked a question that I did not make a deal at all before that)
And now I was making trades and found out that I can change the leverage via mt5 tech support, will it change in the signal profile too ?
Strange question =)
Is it ok to advertise my signals in the descriptions of other(my)signals ?
And another question.
If I trade stock contracts with one broker, how will the subscribers do? I think we are not at one broker, write in the description, on which contracts I will make a deal. If I trade pairs and decide that I will also trade shares, how will I notify my subscribers? It is unlikely that they will always visit signal descriptions for new information. Please send the news to subscribers from your signal provider.
I opened two trades, one on a real account and one on a demo account and closed at the same time.
So on the real account everything was updated in time in the signal statistics, but on the demo everything hung up, like there was a terminal update a few minutes ago.
Signal
Terminal
Signal TraderStyle AverageRisk (Zeleniy)
I opened two trades, one on a real account and one on a demo account and closed at the same time.
I have been working onthis for a couple of days now, I noticed that the mt4 terminals hangs, I haven't seen anything like this before in mt4.
Sinal
Terminal
I don't really like it when IE is freezing on low RAM or Rumus fksh when internet is down.
I've got 8 gigs of RAM on my computer, the RAM has nothing to do with it...
The last couple of days I've been noticing the mt4 terminals freezing, I've never seen it on mt before, the same feeling as when IE freezes on low RAM or Rumus fksh when the internet fails
I have 8 gigs of RAM on my computer, the RAM has nothing to do with it...
What should I do now to write to Service Desk or try to open any position?
It is no longer necessary. The position is closed. The reasons for the late update are being investigated.
Hi, can you tell me if the orders on the signals will be executed if I have my terminal computer switched off?
Hi, can you tell me if the signal orders will be executed if I have my terminal computer switched off?