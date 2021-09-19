"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 11
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There are subscribers on signals with more than 100 leverage, will they still receive signals?
Today I found out that in my signals section
edit
Signals/ MetaTrader 4/ Demo/ Rebirth
Rebirth was detected as oversold.
I haven't sold anything to anybody and I'm just testing my EA in broadcast mode.
I have only two subscribers. As far as I understand new subscriptions are not allowed because of the leverage.
Explain the blocking.
Who can help with questions about selling signals?
1. The account is crossed out. Why?
2. Resale has been detected. What does that mean?
3. The chart uploaded from the transaction history does not match the real one. Why? (below is a screenshot from the monitoring of the Alpari pamm account).
How do I contact technical support for signals?
Who can help with questions about selling signals?
1. The account is crossed out. Why?
2. Resale has been detected. What does that mean?
3. The chart downloaded from the transaction history does not match the real one. Why? (below is a screenshot from the monitoring of the Alpari pamm account).
Maybe the wrong account was logged into the broadcast, yes a couple of times, and maybe a test one that is already subscribed to the broadcast or something like that....
As far as the balance chart you say from the wrong account is being broadcast :-)
Who can help with questions about selling signals?
1. The account is crossed out. Why?
2. Resale has been detected. What does that mean?
3. The chart downloaded from the transaction history does not match the real one. Why? (below is a screenshot from the monitoring of the Alpari pamm account).
The account is crossed out if the signal provider disables it (the "enabled" checkbox in the signal provider profile is unchecked).
PAMM account chart is calculated by a different principle, it will be the same if the PAMM account has no (never had) investors. Since the graphs of PAMM accounts are built on the capital manager and do not include funds of investors who withdrew their money with a loss.
Maybe the wrong account was logged into the broadcast, yes a couple of times, or maybe a test account that is already subscribed to the broadcast or something like that....
Since the balance chart says the wrong account is being broadcast :-)
The account is crossed out if the signal provider disables it (the "enabled" checkbox in the signal provider profile is unchecked).
Chart of PAMM account is calculated by a different principle, it will be the same, if the PAMM account has no (never had) investors. Since the graphs of PAMM accounts are built on the capital manager and do not include funds of investors who withdrew their money with a loss.
Tick "on" is not included.
Obviously, on this site, the graph is displayed incorrectly. Does this chart look like the account where the maximum drawdown was 7%? And the current yield is 51% and the chart shows 8%. There's obviously a glitch here. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1813
The "on" checkbox is not activated.
Obviously, the chart is not displayed correctly on this website. Does this chart look like the account where the maximum drawdown was 7%? And the current yield is 51% and the chart shows 8%. This is clearly a glitch. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1813
Maybe the tick was removed, then the account is crossed out and then it can no longer be set. Monitoring is raw and I think developers are aware of this and will fix it in the future.