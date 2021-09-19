"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 4

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How can I see the subscribers?

Oh, and it would also be good if they added notifications of subscribers, because I just saw that they were subscribed.

[Deleted]  
How do you find the signals by login?
 
IvanIvanov:
How to find signals by login?

Go to your profile and there in the vendor item - where market products used to be, there is now both market and signals.

I see you have 12 signals.

I can't click anywhere, but the page is not found. It looks like the signals are disabled.

signals

[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:

Go to your profile and there in the vendor item - where market products used to be, there is now both market and signals.

I see you have 12 signals.

I can't click anywhere, but the page is not found. Apparently signals are disabled.


I have also seen 404 on yours if it is displayed from there :-) - this usually happens before the service is reloaded....
 
when subscribing to a signal, if an account number is entered incorrectly (say by 1 digit), will the signals be duplicated to the specified account without the consent of the owner of the specified account (if any)?
 

when you go from the subscription page to the main demo signals page, you get a 404 error

ZS: same with real ones


 
In signal management, there is a moderator comments item, why do I need to talk to a moderator in my trade?
 
Zeleniy:

In signal management, there is a moderator comments item, why do I need to talk to a moderator in my trade?
Where do I ask the question: "Why wasn't my super-hyper-hyper-Signal accepted for subscription?" You can't create a poll for every signal... ;-)
 
Manov:
Where do I ask the question: "Why wasn't my super-giga-hyper-Signal accepted for subscription? You can't create a poll for each signal... ;-)
Report there in the comments to the moderator and you and I will get answers =)
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