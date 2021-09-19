"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 4
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How can I see the subscribers?
Oh, and it would also be good if they added notifications of subscribers, because I just saw that they were subscribed.
How to find signals by login?
Go to your profile and there in the vendor item - where market products used to be, there is now both market and signals.
I see you have 12 signals.
I can't click anywhere, but the page is not found. It looks like the signals are disabled.
Go to your profile and there in the vendor item - where market products used to be, there is now both market and signals.
I see you have 12 signals.
I can't click anywhere, but the page is not found. Apparently signals are disabled.
when you go from the subscription page to the main demo signals page, you get a 404 error
ZS: same with real ones
In signal management, there is a moderator comments item, why do I need to talk to a moderator in my trade?
Where do I ask the question: "Why wasn't my super-giga-hyper-Signal accepted for subscription? You can't create a poll for each signal... ;-)