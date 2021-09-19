"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 6
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Soon your horny face will be on the cover of Forbes.
Reshetov, if only a little later, another five to eight months and a minimum of that percentage. I do not mind.
In the signals, who gives out signals there is a column with statistics, I am more interested in the registration section
Is it when the account is opened or when signals are connected to the service?
In the signals, who gives out signals there is a column with statistics, I am more interested in the registration section
Is it when the account is opened or when signals are connected to the service?
I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.
How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions, will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a certain period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid?
Who is subscribed to my signals: I will not make this account paid.
I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.
How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions, will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid?
Who is subscribed to my signals: I will not make this account paid.
Will there be signal filtering?
something like that:
Lifetime
Daily gain
Maximum drawdown
Maximum profit
Recovery Factor
...
etc.
Yes, there will be filtering.
They just didn't have time to do it all at once.
I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.
How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions - will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid for?
New subscriptions, on the other hand, will cost the money requested.
Is it already possible to create a signal for a paid subscription?
The sooner you create one, the sooner the 30 days will pass.