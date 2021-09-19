"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 6

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Reshetov:
Soon your horny face will be on the cover of Forbes.
Reshetov, if only a little later, another five to eight months and a minimum of that percentage. I don't mind.
 
Zeleniy:
Reshetov, if only a little later, another five to eight months and a minimum of that percentage. I do not mind.
The landlord is the boss.
 

In the signals, who gives out signals there is a column with statistics, I am more interested in the registration section

date of registration

Is it when the account is opened or when signals are connected to the service?

 
Zeleniy:

In the signals, who gives out signals there is a column with statistics, I am more interested in the registration section

Is it when the account is opened or when signals are connected to the service?

Launched - joined, opened account - you can look at the history
 

I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.

How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions, will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a certain period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid?

Who is subscribed to my signals: I will not make this account paid.

 
Zeleniy:

I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.

How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions, will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid?

Who is subscribed to my signals: I will not make this account paid.

As long as there are subscribers it is impossible to change or put a price (I think so)
 

Will there be signal filtering?

something like that:

Lifetime

Daily gain

Maximum drawdown

Maximum profit

Recovery Factor

...

etc.

 

Yes, there will be filtering.

They just didn't have time to do it all at once.

 
Zeleniy:

I can now charge for signals, I have subscribers from free.

How will this whole process work? As soon as I set a price for subscriptions - will all subscribers be cancelled immediately, or will they remain for a period of time (say 10 days) and the rest are already paid for?

All existing subscriptions will remain free of charge. New subscriptions will cost the money requested.
 
marsel:
New subscriptions, on the other hand, will cost the money requested.

Is it already possible to create a signal for a paid subscription?

The sooner you create one, the sooner the 30 days will pass.

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