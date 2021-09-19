"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 5
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Long and short trades - how do you judge them (what are the criteria)?
In time, of course... :))))))
If the close occurs on the opening day it's a short trade.
If there is a longer time to hold the position - it's a long trade...
In time, of course... :))))))
If the close occurs on the opening day it's a short trade.
If you have a longer time to hold a position, it's a long trade...
If I've got 5 long trades out of 12, and if I'm not allowed to place a lock etc. in mt5, how will the long trade of say a week appear if I add a lot to it, it will be a new order?
(I may be wrong about long trades, but there are definitely not 5)
I haven't made a single trade during more than a day, but I have 5 long trades from 12, and if I can't place a lock etc. in mt5, how will the long trade of say a week be displayed, if I add a lot to it, it will be a new order?
It's a joke, sorry :)
Short = Sell; Long = Buy; (it's very simple, but for statistical analysis it works)
How so, the history shows
there's a maximum profit of $250.
Let's look at the following.
Where and what came from?
Have you noticed that income in signals has doubled in percentage, I had a deposit of 10k now I have 20k = 100% profit, and now it shows 200% profit.
Look for yourself, everyone's % has doubled.
Have you noticed that income in signals has doubled in percentage, I had a deposit of 10k now have 20k = 100% profit, and now it shows 200% profit.
Look for yourselves, % has grown in 2 times.
Knowing it's time for a reckoning
Changes have occurred, if memory serves, after adding mt5 or mt4 signals to the image
Changes occurred, if memory serves, after adding mt5 or mt4 signals to the image
Soon your horny face will be on the cover of Forbes.