"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 5

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Long trades and short trades - how do you rate them (what criteria)?
 
Zeleniy:

Long and short trades - how do you judge them (what are the criteria)?

In time, of course... :))))))

If the close occurs on the opening day it's a short trade.

If there is a longer time to hold the position - it's a long trade...

 
Manov:

In time, of course... :))))))

If the close occurs on the opening day it's a short trade.

If you have a longer time to hold a position, it's a long trade...

If I've got 5 long trades out of 12, and if I'm not allowed to place a lock etc. in mt5, how will the long trade of say a week appear if I add a lot to it, it will be a new order?

(I may be wrong about long trades, but there are definitely not 5)

 
Zeleniy:
I haven't made a single trade during more than a day, but I have 5 long trades from 12, and if I can't place a lock etc. in mt5, how will the long trade of say a week be displayed, if I add a lot to it, it will be a new order?

It's a joke, sorry :)

Short = Sell; Long = Buy; (it's very simple, but for statistical analysis it works)

 

How so, the history shows

history


there's a maximum profit of $250.

Let's look at the following.

growth


Where and what came from?

 

Have you noticed that income in signals has doubled in percentage, I had a deposit of 10k now I have 20k = 100% profit, and now it shows 200% profit.

Look for yourself, everyone's % has doubled.

 
Zeleniy:

Have you noticed that income in signals has doubled in percentage, I had a deposit of 10k now have 20k = 100% profit, and now it shows 200% profit.

Look for yourselves, % has grown in 2 times.

I know, it's time to unbundle
 
Reshetov:
Knowing it's time for a reckoning

Changes have occurred, if memory serves, after adding mt5 or mt4 signals to the image

interest

 
Zeleniy:

Changes occurred, if memory serves, after adding mt5 or mt4 signals to the image

Soon your horny face will appear on the cover of Forbes.
 
Reshetov:
Soon your horny face will be on the cover of Forbes.
Demo Forbes. Yep. (chuckles)
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