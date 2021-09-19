"My signals" discussion, questions. - page 3
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How will it be reflected in the statistics if I withdraw part of the funds from the real account of the signal provider?
I don't get it. What do you mean by total statistics?
All accounts are added together and the total income of all accounts in the chart is shown.
I.e. 1 account $20 2 account -$30 3 account -$60 in the end on a separate chart shows the total income (20-30-60) = -$70
Guys, maybe I'm repeating someone else's question now, but still: I don't have a signals tab in the mt5 settings! Maybe I missed something?
Guys, maybe I'm repeating someone else's question now, but still: I don't have a signals tab in the mt5 settings! Maybe I missed something?
The tab will appear as soon as the broker updates their server and/or allows signals to be used on a group of accounts.
Try opening a demo on MetaQuotes-Demo and the tab will appear.
The tab will appear as soon as the broker has updated its server and/or allowed the use of signals on a group of accounts.
Try opening a demo on MetaQuotes-Demo and the tab will appear.
You don't have to wait 20 days,
However, with free subscribers, it is not possible to set a price,
although when creating the signal it was indicated that a price could be set later,
would like a change, by the end of the test period!
It's kind of weird. Staples comments [tp]
And takeprofits as [partial close]
You don't have to wait 20 days,
However, with free subscribers, it is not possible to set a price,
although when creating the signal it was indicated that a price could be set at a later date,
Yes, you can not wait. Free signals now do not go through a test period.
Paid ones have a test period, so there is also a ban on pricing a free signal for 30 days.