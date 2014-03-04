Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 25
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I decided to estimate what it would cost Metakvotas to implement synchronisation at an arbitrary point in time. I wonder how anyone imagines the final figures.
Let's consider three situations, and for simplicity assume that the master and the subscriber initially had $ 10,000 each:
1. The wizard had not opened one position before the subscriber's subscription. Here everything is simple - we copy the signal one to one at the moment of its receipt.
2. The Wizard opened a loss-making position of 10 lots, current loss is $4000. How much should the Subscriber enter?
3. A Trader at the moment of subscription has a profit of $4,000 on his account with 10 lots. How much should the Subscriber enter?
The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal received integration with MQL5. Signals Service in the 705 build.
Now every MQL5 account holder can subscribe to Trading Signals Sources, including the Automated Trading Championship 2012 participants.
I cannot connect the signal.
I registered on the website, selected a source and tied it to my account number, but when I open the terminal, I cannot connect it...
Can you check what the problem could be?
Thank you!
I can't connect the signal.
I registered on the website, selected the source, linked it to my account number, but when I go to the terminal I can't connect it...
Can you check what the problem could be?
I can't connect it to my account number.
:) connect,
as the pose is synchronised on each character individually rather than all characters at once via the && sign
A couple of glitches in the web interface (not critical):
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/new
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/908/positions#tabs
It is also a big deal to avoid criticism because of the facts and not because you have chosen to pay lip service to it.
God takes care of the safe, but the guardian of the unguarded © Folk proverb
I think it is better to be protected from the real idiocy of the scheme rather than customers' idiotic questions. A simple FAQ, required reading before signing up will easily solve the second problem. For example:
Question: Why were my first trades closed with worse financial results than the Signals Provider's ones?
Answer: Because at the time of subscription (synchronization of positions) trades at the Signals Provider were already open and in positive profit. The result difference is actually equal to the difference in the floating profit on your accounts at the time of subscription.
Question: Why were my first trades closed with better financial results than the Signals Provider's ones?
A: Because at the moment of subscription (synchronization of positions) trades were already open at the Signals Provider, but the profit was negative. The difference in the result is actually equal to the difference at the time of subscription.
... And so on.
On the other hand, the requirement to zero positions in order to be able to subscribe to new clients, smells not just stupid, but banal extortion of spread from ALL of the previously subscribed clients of the supplier. Under the slogan of good intentions and total care about the clients' money.
On the other hand, the requirement to zero out positions to be able to sign up new clients smacks not just of stupidity, but of banal extortion of a portion of the spread from ALL previously signed up clients of the provider. Under the slogan of good intentions and all-round concern for clients' money.
Gave Buffett 100koye to manage, he put a 40bn fund in the money for it, which brought down the market...
Bullshit...
And if all assets should be in deficit, I'll never be approached...
And if all the assets should be negative, they will never connect to me...
Well, I wrote it down - the synchronization is character-by-character.
Well, I wrote - the synchronisation is character by character.
Renat wrote:
Also, the initial synchronisation is only done if the cumulative floating profit of the Signal Source is not positive.
+ colleagues on the forum say that it's not by symbol, but by total. I hope I am wrong.