Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 30
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Today we are releasing a new build, which has more convenient and clear signals interface.
We will through the build make a detailed explanation in the window at the initial sync with the question "We recommend waiting for a favourable entry point, but if you definitely want to enter right now, then click...".
Our further efforts will be in the sphere of usability, complete information and protection of the signals service user. We will make the service almost perfect.
Hooray
it is possible to trigger a push for this or that subscriber information
No, I don't agree here. the milkmaid can't deal with two superimposed equities.
The task of the wizard is not just to make a system that is not draining, but to make the best one of all. Let him shove at least 100 owls in his account, just to show the result.
Debatable.... Why do not have several signals on the percentage of the dollar...
Well, then another offer: Subscribers may choose which pairs to copy.
Case: Provider trades about 25 pairs at the same time. A subscriber wants to follow 10 of them.
Provider takes 25 signals on different pairs (mono currency trades). A Subscriber may subscribe to 10 at a time (current rules do not allow this).
Variant 2: Provider makes multi-currency trade to one account and subscriber copies what he wants... (suggestion)
p.p. Option 3: ?
We will through the build make a detailed explanation in the window at the initial sync with the question "We recommend waiting for a favourable entry point, but if you definitely want to enter right now, then click...".
Taki can, when you need to.
Given that profitable systems have a losing rate of at least 50%, the client is more likely to get a better result on his first trade than the source.
If two runners run at the same speed, the first to finish will be the one who started first, i.e. the one who already has an advantage.
It's the same with signals. If the Provider already has a profit and the Subscriber has just synchronized, the Subscriber has no chance even to catch up with the Provider. And you are going to overtake him. But for that you need the prices in your account and the ISP's account to move at different speeds.
For some local pundits, this commonplace truth seems absurd.
If two runners run at equal speed, the first to finish is the one who started first, i.e. the one who has an advantage.
It's the same with signals. If the Provider already has a profit and the Subscriber has just synchronized, the Subscriber has no chance even to catch up with the Provider. And you are going to overtake him.
For some local pundits, this is an absurd truth.
Yuri, stop looking at the balance, it's a fiction.
Look at equity and everything will become clear.
And the balance really won't catch up with the signal one if you enter with an open profitable position. But it doesn't need to.
Unfortunately:
Initial synchronisation is mandatory. You should not get into a flying portfolio by knowingly losing and late entries.
This is a fundamental point in quality copying. And we do not want to provide low-quality copying in any case.
Today we are releasing a new build, which has a more convenient and user-friendly interface of signals.
We will make a detailed explanation in the window at the initial synchronisation with the question "We recommend to wait for a favourable entry point, but if you really want to enter right now, then click...".
Our further efforts will be focused on the usability, complete information and user protection of the signals service. We will make the service almost perfect.
That's how they sign off on their own incompetence.
And at least one "thank you" to everyone who has been tearing up for 15 pages and proving that it is necessary (I was not one of them).
Yuri, stop looking at the balance, it's a fiction.
Look at equity and everything will become clear.
Just don't try to attribute to me again what I didn't say, i.e. your own bullshit.
It's about the difference between equity and balance. If the subscriber synchronizes when the provider's equity is higher than the balance, and the subscriber's equity at the time of initial synchronization equals the balance, he has no chance of overtaking the provider's equity, because later, both prices and trades will be synchronized.
And at least one "thank you" to all the people who have spent 15 pages arguing for it (I wasn't one of them).