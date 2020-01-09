Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 40
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I agree with iModify. PAMM accounts are not serious. The information on traders and their systems, on which they work is minimal and investing money in PAMM accounts you are buying a pig in a poke. No, if you really want to lose money, you are welcome. Everyone goes crazy in his own way.
Modifi rather meant to do his PAMM to attract clients.
In addition, PAMMs have parameter analysis to assess their potential.
I am following a number of PAMMs that I have chosen about a year ago and I can say that the ones I have chosen a year ago have had the highest profitability, so it is a question of experience.
EvMir:
...as soon as I am free, I will try to substantiate my point of view.
The thesis:Martingale may be the best MM choice, in the rather broad context of the flat strategy space.
I will prove on the basis of the fact that there is flat, and it is profitable to use Martingale on flat with definite exponent coefficient, not necessarily static, equal to 2, depending on the maximum number of losing trades in strategy on testing.
Well, where is the proof? How long to wait? Or we can assign the facepalm and the black mark in absentia? That's a big word, isn't it?
So, where's the proof? How much longer do we have to wait? Or can we assign a facepalm and a black mark in absentia? That's a big word, isn't it?
I can offer a counter-evidence. But you must first agree on what is meant by a proof and what is a counter, so as not to waste time. I understand that people look positively on the exponential loss function. What can serve as arguments at all? Trying classical prediction strategies and comparing the result with and without martin?
It is impossible to enumerate all the strategies and even for one strategy, all combinations of parameters, timeframes, for all instruments and trading conditions. It is unrealistic, especially in the case of martin, which wobbles like an electron. The opponents will choose only profitable combinations, and who is on the other side of the barricades, claiming that the MO is on their side.
For example Eurobucks, MACD 12-13 year, minute quotes from Dukas (spread ~0.7p, commission 5$ per 100 000$), fast MA runs from 0 to 1000 in 5 increments, slow is 1.5 times scaled relative to fast(slow=1.5*speed), signal is 2 times faster than fast MA. Horizontal months, vertical points (1 division 10 000), blue chart standard lot scaled in proportion to the MACD period to approximate its equivalence, red one - classic martin with the ratio of 2. Both do not take reinvestment into account.
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Yeah that's a bit rubbish, but the picture's pretty cool)
What kind of turbulence? MACD, or a tandem of them? Although both of them are not very impressive, I agree))) If I have time I may mess up with other strategies. I should use it in a similar way to the classical tandem.
What was the visualisation done in?
There is a simple visualizer *.csv tables. The programmer I know made it in a day. You enter scales, ranges, load *.csv and it draws sequentially each column in the table as a sequence of pictures *.jpg. Then you can use them to make an animated gif in photoshop. Ordered another 3D interpreter *.csv table, but it turned out a little more complicated, will have to pay a couple of three hundred apparently, as sounded 30-40 man-hours.
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There is a simple *.csv tables. A programmer I know made it in a day. You enter scales, ranges, load *.csv and it draws each column one by one, in the table as a sequence of pictures *.jpg. Then you can use them to make an animated gif in photoshop. Ordered another 3D interpreter *.csv table, but it turned out a bit more complicated, I will have to pay a couple of three hundred probably, as sounded 30-40 man-hours.
In principle you could do the same in Excel. I thought that maybe already on a canvas in MT5. )) It is already possible to make charts, but there are some shortcomings in the current implementation of classes. In Service Desk there is already an application with a big list of proposals for development.
I have practically implemented such a thing on a canvas in Metatrader 5. So, in the nearest (?) future such things may be done directly in the terminal. Perhaps I will write an article on this subject later. If only the developers would give me a possibility to make auto-gifs and upload them directly to the site, it would be a masterpiece. ))
What kind of turbulence? MACD, or a tandem of them? Although both of them are not very impressive, I agree))) If I have time I may mess up with other strategies. I should use it in a similar way to the classical tandem.
There is a simple visualizer *.csv tables. The programmer I know made it in a day. You enter scales, ranges, load *.csv and it draws sequentially each column in the table as a sequence of pictures *.jpg. Then you can use them to make an animated gif in photoshop. Ordered another 3D interpreter *.csv table, but it turned out a bit more complicated, I will have to pay a couple of three hundred probably, as sounded 30-40 man-hours.
In principle you could do the same in Excel. I thought that maybe already on a canvas in MT5. )) It is already possible to make charts, but there are some shortcomings in the current implementation of classes. There is already an application in Service Desk with a big list of suggestions for development.
I've already practically implemented such a thing on canva in Metatrader 5. So, in the nearest (?) future such things may be done directly in the terminal. Perhaps I will write an article on this subject later. If only the developers would give me a possibility to make auto-gifs and upload them directly to the site, it would be a masterpiece. ))
There is no need to implement it on mql5, or coding some separate devices when there are a lot of ready-made tools on the Internet that visualize time series and other data formats. Obviously, the mass product will be more clever and worked out than an exclusive one, for the same amount.
P.S Somehow the "counter" is not obvious yet. Judging by the graph the red is better on average. If only it didn't make so much noise, it would be quite good. I'm sure it can be improved.
How do you manage to test below zero, if I understand correctly? In theory there is a margin call and testing goes no further?
And why do it on mql5, or even more order coding of separate devices, when there are a lot of ready-made tools on the Internet that visualize time series and other data formats. Obviously, the mass product will be more clever and worked out than an exclusive one, for the same amount.
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Mass-products didn't become like this right away either. It is more convenient, when there is a possibility to work without installing additional programs. Well, at least I don't want that at all. And besides, with current capabilities of MQL5 it's rather easy (relatively) and free. ))
I don't argue, it's fun to interpret the tests directly from the meta if it's possible (animated gifs), but it should be an inbuilt feature, not a tutorial on how to write it. It has nothing to do with the trading, and the algotrader should not have to design it himself. The graphic representation is of course convenient and educational, but such manipulations can be done quickly and easily in the appropriate environment. Writing such features in code right now is very inefficient.
Logically it should not just be outputted in animated gifs, 3dashka can be done by pasting any data in any coordinates, or voxel representation when transparency of a point in space and not surfaces is shown, basically this is just the beginning, because there are so many degrees of freedom and we have to put them into maximum 3 possible and 4th as animation. To try even the most common methods of scientific visualization and interpretation of multidimensional data, to write C++ code, woohoo, what a massive task...