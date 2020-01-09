Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 47
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What are you gentlemen quarrelling about when we're going to run your yachts?)
The results should be shown at least without manipulating lots. And if martingale is used, two results should be shown: with and without martingale. This is the only honest approach.
He probably has a whole collection of them by now. )
And if the strategy itself implies a martin, how can you be honest?)
So much so that it is simply impossible to disable martin. Such an option is excluded in principle. I have seen it many times before. ))
Hello, Abram Abramych.)
Comrades! You open a real account, deposit a kilobucks each and go! The system shows more profit after six months, and he wins the bet =) And we can give us the investment passwords or monitor the accounts. We will get a battle Martin VS Nemartin.
P.S. The Grail on the history you can draw with any MM.
Comrades! You open a real account, deposit a kilobucks each and go! The system shows more profit after six months, and he wins the bet =) And we can give us the investment passwords or monitor the accounts. We will get a battle Martin VS Nemartin.
P.S. The Grail on the history you can draw with any MM.
So that's what we are talking about. In addition, there is no dispute, at least from my side.
And my opponent's account is already frozen. You can see the drawdowns with the newly introduced funds chart. He is right on time. )))
That's what I'm talking about. Besides, there's no argument, at least not on my part.
And my opponent's account is already frozen. You can see the drawdowns with the newly introduced funds schedule. He is right on time. )))
Regarding the drawdown, I never concealed it, in the video tests the current and maximum drawdown is visible as a comment in the upper left corner.
At the moment 30%-working drawdown, which happens up to 3 times a year, according to the tests. Most often it results from U-patterns, which is currently being observed.
And in general, as I already wrote, several instruments are tested at different brokers with different input parameters.
I will draw all conclusions in 3 months when I will have a semi-annual history of trades on penny stocks.
I do not exclude the possibility that we will have to put to rest our shame in "booze" like Mr. Bondar.
But it is impossible to gain good profitability without risks. By the way, risks decrease as the deposit grows proportionally to the square root.
As the saying goes, he who does not risk does not piss champagne off the boat, as someone has already written in this thread.
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As they say, he who does not take risks does not piss champagne off the boat, as someone has already written in this thread.
Good. Let's end on that positive note. Why not take the risk after all, when you're sure there's reason to do so. ))