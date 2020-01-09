Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 36

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Martinists about diversification... Sounds a bit like "bums about flats"
 
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You should also think about MM))

Your PAMM has successfully drained in a month, it's been a long time since I've seen such a hard sell.

I am sorry for the investors.

 

cool.

quietly to myself. ;)



----
at least they were honest, albeit tough.

 
iModify:

Your PAMM has been successfully drained for a month, it's been a long time since I've seen such a hard drain.

Firstly, it is not me who is talking about diversification and not only. Secondly, I have not lost it yet.

sergeev:

Quietly with yourself. ;)

He's the one for me. Just haven't learned how to use the editor yet.
 
TheXpert:
Martinists about diversification... Sounds a bit like "bums about flats".
That's your personal misconception)
 
zfs:
This is your personal delusion)
This is your personal delusion.
 
sergeev:

cool.

quietly to myself. ;)



----
at least they were honest, albeit tough.

Yes, it's really tough))
 

Well done, you are quick to delete posts that are not beneficial to you.

I understand that on this resource, conversations are conducted amongst one another, and those who don't fit in get dirty in a friendly and prompt manner.

 
TheXpert:

First of all, I'm not the one giving a shit about diversification or anything else. Secondly, I'm not out of it yet.

It's for me. I just haven't learned how to use the editor yet.
Yeah. You had a good day today. You went from -80% to -77%.
 
TheXpert:
This is your personal delusion.
223231:

I meant correlation by balance. Yes I agree that the market is 1, but I calculate the channel width for each pair separately and + fuzzy flip. In fact the channel is not a clear 50 pips, but a range of 50+80% (figures are arbitrary) and there is a gradual reversal in this channel. That is not a single position. The pairs are not a secret:

AUDJPY, USDCHF

AUDUSD, USDDKK

CADJPY, USDZAR

EURCHF, XAUUSD

EURUSD, CADCHF

GBPCHF, EURHKD

GBPUSD, USDNOK

NZDJPY , GBPJPY.

Of course there are highly correlated pairs, but they are not visible in the system. If EURCHF drops to 1.2 again, it will be of no use too, because it actually turns into EURUSD.

In fact, there is not only 1 market, but 13 markets. The reason is that there are 13 unique currencies including USD. In general it is better to monitor the fundamentals anyway.

Not everyone knows what balance sheet correlation is. And you yourself somehow assure me that diversification is not an option here.
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