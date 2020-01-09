Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You should also think about MM))
Your PAMM has successfully drained in a month, it's been a long time since I've seen such a hard sell.
I am sorry for the investors.
cool.
quietly to myself. ;)
----
at least they were honest, albeit tough.
Your PAMM has been successfully drained for a month, it's been a long time since I've seen such a hard drain.
Firstly, it is not me who is talking about diversification and not only. Secondly, I have not lost it yet.
Quietly with yourself. ;)
Martinists about diversification... Sounds a bit like "bums about flats".
This is your personal delusion)
cool.
quietly to myself. ;)
----
at least they were honest, albeit tough.
Well done, you are quick to delete posts that are not beneficial to you.
I understand that on this resource, conversations are conducted amongst one another, and those who don't fit in get dirty in a friendly and prompt manner.
First of all, I'm not the one giving a shit about diversification or anything else. Secondly, I'm not out of it yet.It's for me. I just haven't learned how to use the editor yet.
This is your personal delusion.
I meant correlation by balance. Yes I agree that the market is 1, but I calculate the channel width for each pair separately and + fuzzy flip. In fact the channel is not a clear 50 pips, but a range of 50+80% (figures are arbitrary) and there is a gradual reversal in this channel. That is not a single position. The pairs are not a secret:
AUDJPY, USDCHF
AUDUSD, USDDKK
CADJPY, USDZAR
EURCHF, XAUUSD
EURUSD, CADCHF
GBPCHF, EURHKD
GBPUSD, USDNOK
NZDJPY , GBPJPY.
Of course there are highly correlated pairs, but they are not visible in the system. If EURCHF drops to 1.2 again, it will be of no use too, because it actually turns into EURUSD.
In fact, there is not only 1 market, but 13 markets. The reason is that there are 13 unique currencies including USD. In general it is better to monitor the fundamentals anyway.