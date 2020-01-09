Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 45
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How was it? Did they get the answers to their questions? )))
How was it? Did they get the answers to their questions? )))
Wrong question. The correct question is "how many jobs have you had lately?"
Very naive. By "accidentally" I meant that a tester can produce such an illusory result. There is even an official grail (even two) whose result can be obtained by chance. )) Look it up in the terminal help.
And just start programming and testing it yourself. Everything will become clear. After a while. ))
It is easy to make such pictures. First, you rigidly adjust the parameters of some TS to the history. Then you enable MM and overrun risks. And the curve flies away through the right corner of the monitor into the sky, carrying your consciousness into the cloudless beyond reach. ))
Besides, the above result is obtained in just over 2000 trades. Doesn't sound serious. But everyone decides for himself, what is serious for him. ))
It is no longer relevant (in my opinion) to cite or analyze the results of a single curveball. It is an incomplete analysis. Once optimized, one should consider all results, as it was shown here:
You can see the animation by clicking on the link. And it is desirable to do it on the terminal level. If not, we will draw it ourselves. I will connect Metatrader 5 with 3D Max and I will draw something that will be a real work of art. )))
Well, we've seen so much here all the time... The ups and downs in the tester (with the results of tens of thousands of trades) and in real trading. The flowers have not blossomed yet (yet) in this branch. ))
I am not denying anything, but I am skeptical of both positive and negative conclusions/assumptions/theories, not only of other people, but of course of my own as well. The research process generates a very large number of ideas on how the trading system can be improved. It's just that the flow of ideas comes quickly and it can take years to implement. But it is very interesting, and in the process you can even learn something new that you can use in other activities. )))
On the whole I agree. I'm naive in many ways so far.
Such animation as on the link I in3d max will make in 5 minutes, but what is the point of it? As I understand it only shows how the strategy jumps depending on some parameters, but everyone knows that picking up the parameters is the most important art, if we see something attractive in one of the combinations, why other parameter variants should negate it?
I did not understand the sense of displaying test results in the form of surfaces, in order to assess the "smoothness" when changing any parameter. So it jumps so what? The main thing that one of the curves gave a super result and along its length is not strongly subsided, and what is the neighboring tests do not care.IMHO
Just today he asked me whether to buy currency or transfer into gold accounts. Offered a regular deposit and 2 banks to choose from).
I generally agree. I'm naive in many ways so far.
I will make such an animation in3d max in 5 minutes, but what is the point of it? As I understand it only shows how the strategy jumps depending on some parameters, but everyone understands that picking up the parameters is the most important art, if we see something attractive in one of the combinations, why other parameter variants should deny it?
I did not understand the sense of displaying test results in the form of surfaces, in order to assess the "smoothness" when changing any parameter. So it jumps so what? The main thing that one of the curves gave a great result and along its length is not strongly subsided, and what's the neighboring tests do not care.
During development of TS you will have to conduct a very large number of tests. And the more complete picture you have of the results, the better comparison you will be able to make and then make an informed choice. When you have a lot of data, it's easier to analyse it in 3D. This is like the animation below (see full size):
You will have to run a very large number of tests in the process of developing the TS. And the more complete the picture you have of the results, the better comparison you will be able to make and then make an informed choice. When you have a lot of data, it's easier to analyse it in 3D. This is like the animation below (see full size):
Very naive. By "accidentally" I meant that a tester can produce such an illusory result. There is even an official grail (even two) whose result can be obtained by chance. )) Look it up in the help of the terminal.
And just start programming and testing it yourself. Everything will become clear. After a while. ))
It is easy to make such pictures. First, you rigidly adjust the parameters of some TS to the history. Then you enable MM and overrun risks. And the curve flies away through the right corner of the monitor into the sky, carrying your consciousness into the cloudless beyond reach. ))
Besides, the above result is obtained in just over 2000 trades. Doesn't sound serious. But everyone decides for himself, what is serious for him. ))
It is no longer relevant (in my opinion) to cite or analyze the results of a single curveball. It is an incomplete analysis. Once optimized, one should consider all results, as it was shown here:
You can see the animation by clicking on the link. And it is desirable to do it on the terminal level. If not, we will draw it ourselves. I will connect Metatrader 5 with 3D Max and I will draw something that will be a real work of art. )))
Well, we've seen so much here all the time... The ups and downs in the tester (with the results of tens of thousands of trades) and in real trading. The flowers have not blossomed yet (yet) in this branch. ))
I am not denying anything, but I am skeptical of both positive and negative conclusions/assumptions/theories, not only of other people, but of course of my own as well. The research process generates a very large number of ideas on how the trading system can be improved. It's just that the flow of ideas comes quickly and it can take years to implement. But it is very interesting, and in the process you can even learn something new that you can use in other activities. )))
Dear Sir, about the crank, I want to say that this is not the case you have in mind.
I posted one of the old tests, which has nothing to do with my current TS, but it served me pretty well and still shows profitability.
I have never been into fitting, and I don't know why. Unless it is for the sense of self worth.
As for the visualization, it's a good topic, but don't get too hung up on it, I'm afraid we'll lose the point.
And how is 3D visualisation better than fitting it to the story? You get the same pitchfork.
Dear Sir, about the curveball, I would like to say that this is not the case you have in mind.
I posted one of my old tests, which has nothing to do with my current TS, but it served me quite well and still shows profitability.
I have never been into fitting, and I don't know why. Unless it is for the sense of self worth.
About visualization - it's a good subject, but don't dwell on it too much, I'm afraid the essence will be lost.
And how is 3D visualization better than fitting to a story? You get the same pitchfork.
What's it got to do with you, anyway? Get hung up on whatever you like. )) You must treat what you write as one of your own opinions. If something you wrote offends you and you feel an urge to vent, then congratulations - you have fallen into the trap of self-importance that you yourself mentioned. ))
The visualization of all results gives more information (and moreover, in a compact compressed form), than a graph of only one result.
There's not even anything to argue about.
Regarding fits. Using a martin, yes, why bother with fits. You have to do some careful fitting. After all, even a bad series of trades can be accidentally corrected by martin into an almost straight line. I showed it here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is martin that bad? Or should I know how to prepare it?
tol64, 2012.07.28 12:27
Well. Sometimes such phenomenal results are obtained. But of course it's all very risky. ))
//---
In general, the martingale subsystem, I would recommend to develop on a bad strategy, which has a lot of long series with losing trades. And then see how it works on your "trump" system. )) For example, what is above (about 4000 trades), turned out from maybe 10% of what should be in a full trading system and the net result is this: