Is martin so bad? Or do you have to know how to cook it? - page 39
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Let me make an analogy . Locke and the classics are like chess and checkers.
Chess, by its rules, is objectively a more complex game and there is much more chance of doing
of doing something stupid in it. But it is much more interesting to play.
The same is true here. Lock provides additional opportunities in terms of combining
different trading methods and simply to solve current tasks.
Using the lock, the trader is free to make his decision. He does not have to
make quite a difficult choice when a trader just by one criterion, TS
and some other characteristics may indicate that it is better to go buy, and some others - to sell. Nothing prevents one from
from working out both variants with different aims, timeframes, and volumes of transactions.
....That's why the logic is fuzzy)) ...which Gunya and Zixpert once laughed about.
What does Gerchik do on Metatrade? I honestly do not know the details)) But if so I am very surprised)))
I heard this quote about Jews from one young trader about half a year ago during a personal conversation with him. We were just talking about averaging, he quoted me a lot of good thoughts and TS. I decided not to change his mind, and the result was in a couple of months, when he stated the fact of losing money and that nothing works in the way it is drawn in the pictures and shown at the intelligent seminars of the Guru.
Well actually Gerchik is a manager of Finam (at least he was six months ago). Finam provides services for forex trading via Metatrader. But as he says himself, he does not treat forex trading very well and until recently he was considering that it is impossible to earn stably on forex. One of the reasons is low volatility(?I visited his seminar half a year ago and there were only four out of eighty people there, who could program. I have never tried to use his trading robot, but I have speculated with his trading robot. The programmer, besides searching for support and resistance levels, also helps people to save statistics on deals and analyze at what hours they trade better, on what instruments, how much the maximal drawdown was and so on.
In general, trading at the fund is more transparent, there are no cases when price misses your pending or stop-loss orders. And when trading forex for real it happened many times that a stop-loss or a pending order triggered at a much worse price. I've noticed that the real and demo price charts did not coincide. It's time to quit Forex and move to the stock market =)
Demo account
Real
Well, actually Gerchik is a manager at Finam (at least he was six months ago). Finam provides services for forex trading via Metatrader. But as he says himself he does not treat forex trading very well and until recently he considered that it is impossible to make stable profit on forex. One of the reasons is low volatility(?I visited his seminar half a year ago and there were only four out of eighty people there, who could program. I don't know how to use it and I'm not sure how to make it. The programmer, besides searching for support and resistance levels, has accustomed people to save statistics on deals and analyze at what hours they trade better, on what instruments, how much the maximal drawdown was and so on.
In general, trading at the fund is more transparent, there are no cases when price misses your pending or stop-loss orders. And when trading forex for real it happened many times that a stop-loss or a pending order triggered at a much worse price. I've noticed that the real and demo price charts did not coincide. It's time to quit Forex and move to the stock market =)
Demo account
Real
Well, actually Gerchik is a manager at Finam (at least he was six months ago). Finam provides services for forex trading via Metatrader. But as he says himself he does not treat forex trading very well and until recently he considered that it is impossible to make stable profit on forex. One of the reasons is low volatility(?I visited his seminar half a year ago and there were only four out of eighty people there, who could program. I don't know how to use it and I'm not sure how to make it. The programmer, besides searching for support and resistance levels, has accustomed people to save statistics on deals and analyze at what hours they trade better, on what instruments, how much the maximal drawdown was and so on.
In general, trading at the fund is more transparent, there are no cases when price misses your pending or stop-loss orders. And when trading forex for real it happened many times that a stop-loss or a pending order triggered at a much worse price. I've been trying to trade more forex with one trader than with another and I've been trying to trade with the stock market =) I've been there, they have less risk, more profit.
I'm already there, the risks are lower there, trading 1 to 1, that is, you risk only your own, it's almost impossible to lose the deposit, while the Forex leverage is bigger, so there's more opportunities, you trade 1 to 1, the effect will be the same as on the mamba and the returns will be smaller and not clear - it's like roulette).
Well, what you show, it can be dealt with, when you know it happens, you will find the means to solve it. This is a classic scam.
I'm already there, there the risks are less trading 1 to 1, i.e. you risk only your own, it's almost impossible to lose the deposit only time to lose, while in forex the leverage is bigger, so there are more opportunities, you trade 1 to 1 the effect will be the same as in mamba, and the returns will really become less and nothing is clear - very similar to roulette).
Well, what you show, it can be dealt with, when you know it happens, you will find the means to solve it. This is a classic scam.
It's just that for me personally, investing and raising a deposit are two different things. They all have their + and -'s.
You need real money in order to get a stable income both here and there. Not having money, you can also slap deposits of 50 c.u. in the hope of a multiple growth. While young, take a risk, but in time, values change and a deposit at 12.5% or euro and dollars in cash (with the same yield or so) may be much more interesting than risky assets.
Everything I wanted to say, I said. I don't like to talk. Yes Nas Akademovs from Novosibirsk are considered a bit odd...
I have an acquaintance (PhD, so he divides by zero....))
I also laughed at the beginning....ponce his article in a scientific journal is not read))
Who wanted to understand it, he understood it....
I'm tired of having to prove something to someone....
Got a lot of work to do....
You are not serious when you are talking about it. We have a lot of information about traders and their systems that they work with, so investing money in a PAMM account is like buying a pig in a poke. If you want to lose money, you are welcome.
You know what you're saying? What's that got to do with pams?
If iModify wrote that, then yes .
Everyone goes crazy in their own way.
In the next thread you would have a worthy opponent in terms of openness of information .