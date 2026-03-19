Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 44
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Is it possible to make the spread on MetaQuotes-Demo server constant, because debugging, adjustment turns into a nightmare, you have to take into account the spread, which is constantly changing and distorts the picture????????
Floating spread is an unnecessary headache.
You go out in reality once in a while. and you won't have a headache.
The spread is a measure of liquidity. When liquidity falls, the spread widens. When liquidity increases, the spread narrows. That is the reality of life. It's a pity that you cannot work with it in the tester.
PS: The constant spread is absurd!
I can't get the indicator that calculates the cumulative price to coincide with the tester's price because of the spread.
I can not agree that the constant spread is absurd, I traded on NordFX, during the news release spread increased to 6000 pips,
Had to say goodbye to them. I can't get the indicator which calculates the cumulative price to match the tester's price because of the spread, I had to give them up.
I've been thinking about the same question for two days. Has anyone thought longer and found the answer?
Question.
How can I write the value of iBBand volatility in MQL5?
That is, for a period of, say, 14 bars we need to write the condition that volatility of the bollinger is with the value ### on more than 7 bars out of 14. Also you can use 2 MAs (bodies 7 out of 14 bars cross 2 MAs with different periods ). Thanks in advance for the answers, because the beginner's brain is already boiling!
Would a code like this help you?
Well, the call is short. Is it correct to put another function call in this call, like thisAnd it goes like this.
Would it be right? I'm sorry, I haven't mastered the functions yet, but I'm not sure about it. Answer, please!
Will it be correct? I'm just, sorry, not yet familiar with the functions, so I'm not sure, am I? Answer me, please!
I was re-doing my code and missed the point you wrote. I fixed it this morning. Yes, delta should be written instead of DLT.
Clarified. if(BBUp[i]-BBLow[i]>delta)count++; where BBUp, BBLow are output via indicator handles.
I can't get the indicator that calculates the cumulative price to match the tester price because of the spread.
I can't agree that a fixed spread is absurd, I traded at NordFX so during the news release the spread increased to 6000 pips,
yeah. how do you envision a fixed spread ?
If you want a fixed spread, go to the kitchen sandbox. In reality no one even guarantees you execution and volume availability.
Had to say goodbye to them. Trading manually with a floating spread is dangerous, you may not even notice that the spread has widened.