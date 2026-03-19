Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 37
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the stupid one will ask - what ten smart ones won't answer.
OK, just to clarify a question: If we send only "volume change request", it means that SL==TP==0.0 in such a request, right?
Whatever you put in the stop fields, the stop fields will be ignored by the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL application.
So you will still need to send two orders, one for Action and one for Stops (already on the fact that there is a position).
Eventually, get a demo account at Alpari (they have market execution) and experiment.
Whatever you put in the stop fieldsin the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL order will ignore the stop fields.
Great! So you are confirming that your statement is not applicable to Request Execution and Instant Execution, am I correct?
Eventually get a demo account at Alpari (they have market execution) and experiment.
Once again, you have failed to notice that the question is addressed not to you, but to the specific author.
If you have an appeal to a specific author - to personal questions addressed to him specifically - talk to him in your own private room.
To get an answer to such a question, you do not need to turn to the method of scientific poke once again.
Of course, you just need to "play dumb" to demand an answer to your next question, which can be solved by clicking in the order submission window.
It's enough to hear the answer from the author, who states quite definite things. How hard can it be to understand?
The author is easy to understand, you are making a big deal out of nothing.
I see. Stupidity masks itself with wisdom.
Don't shut me out. if you have appeals to a specific author - to personal questions addressed to him specifically - communicate with him in your own private room.
That's a load of nonsense. Although it's understandable, it's a "night out".
The author is easy to understand, you make a big deal out of nothing.
sergeev:
Yedelkin:
sergeev:
the stupid one asks - what ten smart ones won't answer.
I see. Stupidity masks itself with wisdom.
Good evening!!! I apologise of course, could you write down what these messages are about? Well, I understand the word indicator, but what's wrong with it? Four thousand three hundred and two is not a line, and in general, what is wrong?