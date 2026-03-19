Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 51
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So, you can see which one is declared inside, but can the global one be forgotten? OK, thanks, I'll revise it now, probably rename it!
No in this case the global variable cannot change, the compiler just warns that you have the same name variables global and local.
In the local scope with the same name the compiler will write into the local variable, that's for sure.
But the compiler warns the programmer that he/she has homonymous variables, so that he/she will not make something wrong out of his/her forgetfulness.
So if you use variables with the same name, you must be aware which of them will be called in some particular case.
And don't confuse warnings with errors.
Hi Smart. Only been working for a fortnight. I am using AO and AC histograms. How do I set up the software so that when the AO and AC bars are the same direction but different in colour, to set the price bar colouring to grey.
WHERE TO WRITE THIS QUESTION.???? HI RESPONSE....
WHERE TO WRITE THIS QUESTION.???? HI RESPONSE....
https://www.mql5.com/ru/job
You guys are weird on this forum. I didn't say "where can I order ....". I asked "how do I set up the software". OK, I'll ask the question another way.
In order to changecolouring of price bar in grey colour,with equally directed columns "AO" (Accelerator Oscillator) and "AC" (Custom Indicator - Awesome) but different colour - I need to go in settings of the software, then where to go (window property is not suitable), or I need to go into writing of some software algorithm??? (does anyone understand me???).
I wrote this question toForexCent.com tech support. but they gave this forum link.
In order to changethe colouring of the price bar to grey,with the "AO" (Accelerator Oscillator) and "AC" (Custom Indicator - Awesome) columns pointing the same way but different in colour - do I need to go into the program settings, then where to go (the window property is not suitable), or do I need to go into writing some kind of software algorithm??? (does anyone understand me???).
To solve your problem you need to write a custom indicator.
No one wanted to write it for free, which is why you were sent to the "Jobs" service.
You guys are weird on this forum. I didn't say "where can I order ....". I asked "how do I set up the software". OK, I'll ask the question another way.
In order to changecolouring of price bar in grey colour,with equally directed columns "AO" (Accelerator Oscillator) and "AC" (Custom Indicator - Awesome) but different colour - I need to go in settings of the software, then where to go (window property is not suitable), or I need to go into writing of some algorithm of the software???(does anyone understand me???).
I wrote this question toForexCent.com tech support. but they gave this forum link.
You were sent to this forum because you need to know programming to solve your problem. You will not find it in the settings as you suggest, because you do not just want to change the colour, you are introducing your (custom) logic. The word "if" in your description is already logic.
And your logic can be implemented only knowing mql5, you don't know it, so what's the solution?
Either you have to learn mql5, or you have to order it from jobs,
or find a person who is willing to spend time on you for free (ie, for free :)
You were sent to this forum because you need to know programming to solve your problem. You won't find it in the settings as you suggest, because you don't just want to change colour, you introduce your (custom) logic. The word "if" in your description is already logic.
And you can implement your own logic, only knowing mql5. You do not know it, so what's the solution?
Either you have to learn mql5, or you have to order it from jobs,
or find a person who is willing to spend time on you for free (ie, for free :)
Thank you all very much. They gave a sensible answer to the question I'm interested in. I once studied writing simple programs in C++, so I'll try to stick my nose in here as well. Thanks again.
Yeah, well, since I'm not a complete dummy, then what is required:
To make a custom indicator, create two additional buffers for calculation (INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS), get data of source indices AO and AC (via iAO,iAC) in them and then manipulate this data as you want.
Thank you!!! Very understandable.
And here... I don't know, I'm embarrassed to just ask, but still, I'm translating the EA. Is that a complete load of bullshit? Just remove the line?
It depends on what the meaning of that line was. Maybe just put a check on it?
?