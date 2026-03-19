Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 39
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Right... ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol not selected in MarketWatch
Not selected how? Not selected what? What is MarketWatch? What symbol? Currency pair? Well, no, I have a currency pair on the function's input very well! The function here
Right... ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol not selected in MarketWatch
Not selected how? Not selected what? What is MarketWatch? What symbol? Currency pair? Well, no, I have a currency pair on the function's input very well! The function here
and what does it feed into it?
and you can answer this lot of questions by reading the documentation yourself
Good day! I am trying to learn how to test Expert Advisors in the tester. When I start testing, computer gets glitchy, IN ORDERLY all screen goes blank for 5-15 seconds, then every 6-8 minutes the tester seems to stop working, no results are seen in it, process manager shows zero or so, how to recalculate?
Also, the platform seems to be glitching a bit - see, a bunch of numbers - memory what's there, I know that the memory is memory...
Good day! I am trying to learn how to test Expert Advisors in the tester. When I start testing, computer gets glitchy, IN ORDERLY all screen goes blank for 5-15 seconds, then every 6-8 minutes the tester seems to stop working, no results are seen in it, process manager shows zero or so, how to recalculate?
Also, the platform seems to be glitching a bit - see, a bunch of numbers - memory what's there, I know that the memory is memory...
And how much physical memory is installed on the computer?
If even 3 MB of memory is not available, then you need to upgrade to at least 4 Gb.
Thank you!!! But it's weird, it's 54% of the drive is occupied by Caes...
Nope, my bad, it's 84% of Ce disk occupied and 98% of De... It must be the brothers toys!!! The eldest downloaded some game yesterday, looks like a corncob aeroplane. Everyone played it. Forgot how to look, where in the computer is so stuffed? If there are 30 folders in the discs, it's a bummer to look where the volumes are!
First you have to reboot the computer. Then insert a printout of these parameters into the EA code and see the result:
TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE
Volume of free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), in Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL
Physical memory size in the system, in Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL
Memory size, available to terminal (agent) process, in Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE
Free memory size of terminal (agent) process in Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED
Memory size, used by terminal (agent), in Mb
int
Thank you! Googling for RAM, although I intuitively figured it out...