Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 39

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Right... ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol not selected in MarketWatch

Not selected how? Not selected what? What is MarketWatch? What symbol? Currency pair? Well, no, I have a currency pair on the function's input very well! The function here

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// 
  double iATRf (string symbol, int timeframe, int period, int shift  ){
    ATR_handle=iATR(symbol,periodd(timeframe),period);
    CopyBuffer(ATR_handle,0,0,100,ATR);
    ArraySetAsSeries(ATR,true); 
    return( ATR[shift]); }  
    
    /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
 
Dimka-novitsek:

Right... ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol not selected in MarketWatch

Not selected how? Not selected what? What is MarketWatch? What symbol? Currency pair? Well, no, I have a currency pair on the function's input very well! The function here

and what does it feed into it?

and you can answer this lot of questions by reading the documentation yourself

 

Good day! I am trying to learn how to test Expert Advisors in the tester. When I start testing, computer gets glitchy, IN ORDERLY all screen goes blank for 5-15 seconds, then every 6-8 minutes the tester seems to stop working, no results are seen in it, process manager shows zero or so, how to recalculate?

Also, the platform seems to be glitching a bit - see, a bunch of numbers - memory what's there, I know that the memory is memory...

 
Dimka-novitsek:

Good day! I am trying to learn how to test Expert Advisors in the tester. When I start testing, computer gets glitchy, IN ORDERLY all screen goes blank for 5-15 seconds, then every 6-8 minutes the tester seems to stop working, no results are seen in it, process manager shows zero or so, how to recalculate?

Also, the platform seems to be glitching a bit - see, a bunch of numbers - memory what's there, I know that the memory is memory...

And how much physical memory is installed on the computer?

If even 3 MB of memory is not available, then you need to upgrade to at least 4 Gb.

 
Thank you!!! But it's weird, it's 54% of the drive is occupied by Caes...
 
Dimka-novitsek:
Thank you!!! But it's weird, it's 54% of the drive is occupied by Caes...
Meaning RAM.
 
Nah, my bad, it's 84% of the drive taken up by Tse and 98% by De... It must be the brothers' toys!!! The eldest downloaded some game yesterday that looks like a corncob aeroplane. Everyone played it. Forgot how to look where in the computer it's crammed like that? If there are 30 folders in the discs, it's a bummer to look where the volumes are!
 
Thank you! Googling for RAM, although I intuitively understood...
 
Dimka-novitsek:
Nope, my bad, it's 84% of Ce disk occupied and 98% of De... It must be the brothers toys!!! The eldest downloaded some game yesterday, looks like a corncob aeroplane. Everyone played it. Forgot how to look, where in the computer is so stuffed? If there are 30 folders in the discs, it's a bummer to look where the volumes are!

First you have to reboot the computer. Then insert a printout of these parameters into the EA code and see the result:

TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE

Volume of free disk space for the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal (agent), in Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL

Physical memory size in the system, in Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL

Memory size, available to terminal (agent) process, in Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE

Free memory size of terminal (agent) process in Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED

Memory size, used by terminal (agent), in Mb

int

Ордерa, позиции и сделки в MetaTrader 5
Ордерa, позиции и сделки в MetaTrader 5
  • 2011.01.05
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Надежный торговый робот не может быть создан без понимания механизмов работы торговой системы MetaTrader 5. Клиентский терминал получает от торгового сервера информацию о позициях, ордерах и сделках. Чтобы правильно обработать эти данные средствами MQL5 необходимо хорошо представлять как происходит взаимодействие mql5-программы и среды исполнения терминала.
 
Dimka-novitsek:
Thank you! Googling for RAM, although I intuitively figured it out...
Press Ctrl+Alt+Del. Windows Task Manager will open. The top part shows the CPU indicator and the bottom part the RAM indicator.
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