Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 46
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I am facing a problem. I want to close a position if 3 hours have passed since it was opened.
I put the following code in the condition:
TimeCurrent()-PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME)>1080
=it doesn't work=
Checking, in the comment
Comment("current time ",TimeCurrent()," positionGetInteger (POSITION_TIME))
=will show
current time 2011.10.17 23.59.59 position open time 1350475200
The tutorial says that both TimeCurrent and POSITION_TIME have datetime type (number of seconds).
Please advise how to correct it.
TimeCurrent()-PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME)>1080
The tutorial says that both TimeCurrent and POSITION_TIME are of datetime type (number of seconds). Please advise how to fix it.
I am facing a problem. I want to close a position if 3 hours have passed since it was opened.
Check this in the comments:
Good evening!!! I understood correctly that here I have these, remote agents are included? I study them. I have doubts. 50 minutes of testing, I'm optimising, even without the zilch...
Turned it off, because the computer can't write a letter for five minutes... Especially not inserting a screenshot into point.
Apparently, yes, they are. The log says either connection or no connection.
Loading your own fonts into MQL5.
Can I upload my font directly to the compiled version of the indicator?
Or is it about changing fonts in standard graphical objects?
We are thinking about giving access to standard Windows fonts when drawing in Canvas.
Or are we talking about changing fonts in standard graphical objects?
Or are we talking about changing fonts in standard graphical objects?
the text means not to carry around a separate ttf file, but to embed it directly in ex5 as a resource.