Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 40
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Hello!
Can you please tell me why the terminal may not update the charts? I press "File -> New chart", I select the symbol. The latest data for some reason 27 July 2011, even though I've just installed the program the day before yesterday. However, I've changed Bid and Ask for the symbols in real time in Market Watch and I've got a chart in ticks tab.
Right-click on the graph, then "Refresh". Try it.
I am trying to test my EA in the MQL5 Tester.
The first test runs fine, then I change the code in the EA and compile it in MetaEditor5, then I start the tester5 again, but new changes are not seen. When I save the same EA under another name, everything is normal. I have deleted files *.ex5 helps only in some time. Could you please advise which files should be deleted in the tester, so that changes in the Expert Advisor were seen through MetaEditor5?