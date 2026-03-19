Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 40

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THANK YOU!!! Right away. In the meantime I've sorted, and it's mainly some kind of uzers folder, mine on the Target 30 folder drive doesn't even measure up, zeros in them!
 
 
The man doesn't seem to know any 'RAM'.
 
Dimka-novitsek:

)) Refer to the Performance tab.
 
Thank you!
 

Hello!

Can you please tell me why the terminal may not update the charts? I press "File -> New chart", I select the symbol. The latest data for some reason 27 July 2011, even though I've just installed the program the day before yesterday. However, I've changed Bid and Ask for the symbols in real time in Market Watch and I've got a chart in ticks tab.

Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolSelect
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolSelect
  • www.mql5.com
Получение рыночной информации / SymbolSelect - Документация по MQL5
 
C1oud: п Can you tell me why the terminal may not update the charts? I press "File -> New Graph", select a symbol. The latest data for some reason 27 July 2011, although I've just installed the program the day before yesterday. However, I've changed Bid and Ask for the symbols in real time in Market Watch and a chart is drawn in the tick tab.
Right click on the chart, then "Refresh". Try it.
 
Yedelkin:
Right-click on the graph, then "Refresh". Try it.
Tried it, zero result.
 
Here's an illustration
Files:
chart.jpg  418 kb
 
Good afternoon!
I am trying to test my EA in the MQL5 Tester.
The first test runs fine, then I change the code in the EA and compile it in MetaEditor5, then I start the tester5 again, but new changes are not seen. When I save the same EA under another name, everything is normal. I have deleted files *.ex5 helps only in some time. Could you please advise which files should be deleted in the tester, so that changes in the Expert Advisor were seen through MetaEditor5?

Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileDelete
Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileDelete
  • www.mql5.com
Файловые операции / FileDelete - Документация по MQL5
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