Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You've already been told once about memory issues.
Find the difference between:
This: http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Жёсткий_диск
And this: http://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Оперативная_память
The computer says it has 4GB of RAM. I get it, I mean, if not in detail, then generally understood. But what does it lack for the test? I can't find the right words, but it seems to me that there is something wrong here. Yes, and the games are in the evening, and they are demanding! And thanks for the answers, I learnt a lot!
And also the RAM for memory goes to drive C, if it really needs it, or something like that, right?
Still something's wrong, in my opinion, the tester for some reason doesn't see this memory, doesn't use it, I'm not such a cool ironman, or rather almost not at all. But what is it, 4 GB is not enough? They say it's quite good even for the most complex games and in general!!!
It's not the mistakes I need to correct, it's the... Observations, in general. Here is theloss of data due to type conversion Final version. mq5 838 42
On line.
This is the function where Start_Y before which the stick is blinking has and must be of type int. I have come to the conclusion that it's a matter of mathematical calculations! I did a little trick.
It became 'Create_Data1' - some operator expected dodecki.mq5 835 1 !!!!!!! Been looking at it for about half an hour now. See for yourself!!! Well, what should he? The commas seem to be all in place, brackets, semicolons. Oh, my God! Don't touch it at all.
Who is going to put a semicolon and a comma?
I will write everything to the Service Desk.
i just don't know your level of awareness of certain issues/suggestions being discussed on the Service Desk.
I just don't really know your level of awareness of the issues/suggestions you're discussing in Service Desk.
You can write additions in the same servicedesk thread, supplementing your earlier ideas.
But in a clean new public statement, you need to be very specific. In order to get clear answers from people, it is enough to use the rule "people have no memory and no transfer of third-party context". This dramatically clears up and soothes discussions.
If it is really about graphical primitives outside the object model (without using standard graphical objects), then the answer is very simple - who will keep the screen context with an unknown amount of constructions? Who will save the graphical constructions when redrawing the screen?
Just by rendering inside a kanvas, we can ensure that the object will hold any complexity of rendering. There is no other way.
Good day! I'm having some obscure controlled statement found dodecki.mq5 4215 42 I don't understand what it is at all. Controlling... Or doesn't control... Foundation... (Help?) Completely...
Here
This particular line...
Good day! I have some obscure observation-empty controlled statement found dodecki.mq5 4215 42 I don't understand what it is at all. Controlling... Or doesn't control... Foundation... (Help?) Completely...
Here
That's the line.
What are you trying to accomplish with that line?
It looks something like this:
"If it returns true then."
That's what the compiler is asking: "then what?"