Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 19
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Hello.
Please advise how to solve this problem: to make an Expert Advisor for the following parameters
thanks.
Guys, I'm preparing a code for the championship. If you're good with indies, check it out, please. There's a problem with the indices. In 4, everything works fine, in 5, it does not draw anything. This is an indicator on differences of MA from different pairs multiplied by coefficients and summed up by open, high, low, close values. I wrote the first post, all info is not included in one - the screen flew out and that's it.
I do it on two. I put it on Eurobucks chart and there and there, on H1, it does not draw anything at all on a spot.
The interpretation - zero crossing from below - buy, opposite crossing - sell - this is the first option. The second one - entry on the bends - if extremum is below zero - buy, if it is above zero - sell. I am still working on the conditions for market entry formalized.
On 4 - all is normal! I used materials of this article among others when translating the indicator code to five.
I had made a mistake in the code somewhere.
On 5 - silence...
The indica codes in the trailer - not included here.
Here's the code on the worm - everything works fine:
The code is on the top five, to whom to download scrap ... and who drags, including in indicators.
Thanks for the comments:
Guys, looks like it's drawing something! :-)
I spun the mouse wheel to the very beginning of the history and at the very beginning of the history since 71 it seems to draw the first 1000 bars (further - silence), as written in the code above. How can I draw the indicator on the full extent of the instrument history to be able to test the EA using this indicator. Thank you.
I made some changes, it does not draw.
Please, look at the trailer:
Guys, looks like it's drawing something! :-)
I spun the mouse wheel to the very beginning of the history and at the very beginning of the history since 71 it seems to draw the first 1000 bars (further - silence), as written in the code above. How can I draw the indicator on the full extent of the instrument history to be able to test the EA using this indicator. Thank you.
ArraySetAsSeries put
Set. see trailer...
I did. see trailer...
I have to do the same on all used arrays that come to OnCalcul
Your code gives an error
cannot load indicator'Moving Average' [4302]
I didn't find such indicator in the terminal's package
Help to switch from mql4 to mql5 Here is the Bubbles&Drops.mq4 indicatorMathRound((Open[length]-Close[length])*divider);
people have a manicure to put sorts on the page openly.
You have to twist the wheel all the way to the end.
Whoever wants to download and look at it anyway, and whoever doesn't need it, doesn't care about the open code in the post.