Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 19

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Hello.

Please advise how to solve this problem: to make an Expert Advisor for the following parameters

  1. Analyze a certain candle at a certain timeframe (bullish/bearish),
  2. making a deal from the opening price level of the candle at a certain period of time.
For example: A 12-hour candlestick is bearish on the H1. The opening price is 1.2000. It means that the price opens from 16 to 18 and so on.

thanks.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы - Документация по MQL5
 

Guys, I'm preparing a code for the championship. If you're good with indies, check it out, please. There's a problem with the indices. In 4, everything works fine, in 5, it does not draw anything. This is an indicator on differences of MA from different pairs multiplied by coefficients and summed up by open, high, low, close values. I wrote the first post, all info is not included in one - the screen flew out and that's it.

I do it on two. I put it on Eurobucks chart and there and there, on H1, it does not draw anything at all on a spot.

The interpretation - zero crossing from below - buy, opposite crossing - sell - this is the first option. The second one - entry on the bends - if extremum is below zero - buy, if it is above zero - sell. I am still working on the conditions for market entry formalized.

On 4 - all is normal! I used materials of this article among others when translating the indicator code to five.

I had made a mistake in the code somewhere.


On 5 - silence...



 

The indica codes in the trailer - not included here.

Here's the code on the worm - everything works fine:

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_color1 Green

extern int M=56;
extern int F=9;
extern double kUSD=1;
extern double kGBP=1;
extern double kJPY=1;
extern double kEUR=1;
  
double pair[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION,Yellow);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,pair);
   IndicatorShortName(Symbol() + "(" + Period() + "): ");
   SetIndexLabel(0, Symbol()); 
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
     
     int limit;
     int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
     double OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE;

     if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
  //---- последний посчитанный бар будет пересчитан
     if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
     limit=Bars-counted_bars;
  //---- основной цикл
     int Price=6; 
     int Mode=3;
     int per1,per2;
     per1=M;per2=F; 
     for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
       {
         if (Symbol() == "EURUSD"){
               OPEN=EUR(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=EUR(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=EUR(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=EUR(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
         if (Symbol() == "EURGBP"){
               OPEN=EUR(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-GBP(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=EUR(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-GBP(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=EUR(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-GBP(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=EUR(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-GBP(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
        
         if (Symbol() == "EURJPY"){
               OPEN=EUR(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=EUR(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=EUR(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=EUR(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
         if (Symbol() == "GBPUSD"){
               OPEN=GBP(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=GBP(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=GBP(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=GBP(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
        
         if (Symbol() == "GBPJPY"){
               OPEN=GBP(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=GBP(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=GBP(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=GBP(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
         
         if (Symbol() == "USDJPY"){
               OPEN=USD(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);
               HIGH=USD(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);
               LOW=USD(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
               CLOSE=USD(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-JPY(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         }
         
        pair[i]=(OPEN+HIGH+LOW+CLOSE)/4;
       }
   
//----
   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double USD(int Mode, int Price, int i, int per1, int per2){
   return(
            (iMA("EURUSD",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURUSD",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kEUR
            +
            (iMA("GBPUSD",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("GBPUSD",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kGBP
            +
            (iMA("USDJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("USDJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kJPY
          );
   
}   

double EUR(int Mode, int Price, int i, int per1, int per2){
   return(
            (iMA("EURUSD",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURUSD",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kUSD
            +
            (iMA("EURGBP",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURGBP",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kGBP
            +
            (iMA("EURJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kJPY
          ); 
   
}   

double GBP(int Mode, int Price, int i, int per1, int per2){
   return(
            (iMA("GBPUSD",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("GBPUSD",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kUSD
            +
            (iMA("EURGBP",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURGBP",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*10000*kEUR
            +
            (iMA("GBPJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("GBPJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kJPY
          );
   
}      
   

double JPY(int Mode, int Price, int i, int per1, int per2){
   return(
            (iMA("USDJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("USDJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kUSD
            +
            (iMA("EURJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("EURJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kEUR
            +
            (iMA("GBPJPY",0,per1,0,Mode,Price,i)-
            iMA("GBPJPY",0,per2,0,Mode,Price,i))*100*kGBP           
           
          );
   
}   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Complex2.mq5  21 kb
MovingAverages.mqh  9 kb
Complex_CHAMP.mq4  7 kb
 

The code is on the top five, to whom to download scrap ... and who drags, including in indicators.

Thanks for the comments:

 #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link       "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "2.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//#property indicator_applied_price PRICE_TYPICAL
//--- подключим функции усреднения из файла MovingAverages.mqh
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---- plot TSI
#property indicator_label1   "Complex2"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  Green
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1   1
//--- input parameters
input int MA_Slow= 56 ;                         //MA_Slow
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES MA_Slow_TF = PERIOD_H1 ; //MA_Slow_TF
input int MA_Fast= 9 ;                           //MA_Fast
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES MA_Fast_TF = PERIOD_H1 ; //MA_Fast_TF

input double kUSD= 1 ;
input double kGBP= 1 ;
input double kCAD= 1 ;
input double kJPY= 1 ;
input double kEUR= 1 ;
//--- indicator buffers
double pair[];
//--------------------------ХЭНДЛЫ ИНДИКАТОРОВ ПО ВАЛЮТНЫМ ПАРАМ------------------
int hMA_OPEN_S_EURUSD, hMA_HIGH_S_EURUSD, hMA_LOW_S_EURUSD, hMA_CLOSE_S_EURUSD,
    hMA_OPEN_F_EURUSD, hMA_HIGH_F_EURUSD, hMA_LOW_F_EURUSD, hMA_CLOSE_F_EURUSD;
    
int hMA_OPEN_S_GBPUSD, hMA_HIGH_S_GBPUSD, hMA_LOW_S_GBPUSD, hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPUSD,
    hMA_OPEN_F_GBPUSD, hMA_HIGH_F_GBPUSD, hMA_LOW_F_GBPUSD, hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPUSD;    
   
int hMA_OPEN_S_USDJPY, hMA_HIGH_S_USDJPY, hMA_LOW_S_USDJPY, hMA_CLOSE_S_USDJPY,
    hMA_OPEN_F_USDJPY, hMA_HIGH_F_USDJPY, hMA_LOW_F_USDJPY, hMA_CLOSE_F_USDJPY;
  
int hMA_OPEN_S_EURGBP, hMA_HIGH_S_EURGBP, hMA_LOW_S_EURGBP, hMA_CLOSE_S_EURGBP,
    hMA_OPEN_F_EURGBP, hMA_HIGH_F_EURGBP, hMA_LOW_F_EURGBP, hMA_CLOSE_F_EURGBP;
    
int hMA_OPEN_S_EURJPY, hMA_HIGH_S_EURJPY, hMA_LOW_S_EURJPY, hMA_CLOSE_S_EURJPY,
    hMA_OPEN_F_EURJPY, hMA_HIGH_F_EURJPY, hMA_LOW_F_EURJPY, hMA_CLOSE_F_EURJPY;
                
int hMA_OPEN_S_GBPJPY, hMA_HIGH_S_GBPJPY, hMA_LOW_S_GBPJPY, hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPJPY,
    hMA_OPEN_F_GBPJPY, hMA_HIGH_F_GBPJPY, hMA_LOW_F_GBPJPY, hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPJPY;
    

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,pair, INDICATOR_DATA );      
   /*
   SetIndexBuffer(1,OPEN_S,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,HIGH_S,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,LOW_S,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,CLOSE_S,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,OPEN_F,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,HIGH_F,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,LOW_F,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(8,CLOSE_F,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);   
  */ 
   
   //hMA1=iMA(NULL,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_WEIGHTED);
   //hMA2=iMA(NULL,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_WEIGHTED);  
//---------------------------   
   hMA_OPEN_S_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_EURUSD= iMA ( "EURUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );
//---------------------------   
   hMA_OPEN_S_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPUSD= iMA ( "GBPUSD" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );
//----------------------------   
   hMA_OPEN_S_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_USDJPY= iMA ( "USDJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );
//---------------------------   
   hMA_OPEN_S_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_EURGBP= iMA ( "EURGBP" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );   
//----------------------------      
   hMA_OPEN_S_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_EURJPY= iMA ( "EURJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );   
//----------------------------      
   hMA_OPEN_S_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_S_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_S_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Slow_TF,MA_Slow, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );  
   
   hMA_OPEN_F_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_OPEN );
   hMA_HIGH_F_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_HIGH );  
   hMA_LOW_F_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_LOW );
   hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPJPY= iMA ( "GBPJPY" ,MA_Fast_TF,MA_Fast, 0 , MODE_LWMA , PRICE_CLOSE );   
//----------------------------      
           
   
       
   
//--- с какого бара начнет отрисовываться индикатор
//   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,r+s-1);
   string shortname;
   StringConcatenate (shortname, "Complex(" ,MA_Slow, "," ,MA_Fast, ")" );
//--- установим метку для отображения в DataWindow
   PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortname);   
//--- установим имя для показа в отдельном подокне и во всплывающей подсказке
   IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortname);
//--- укажем точность отображения значений индикатора
   IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 5 );
//---
   return ( 0 );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total,
                 const int prev_calculated,
                 const datetime & time[],
                 const double & open[],
                 const double & high[],
                 const double & low[],
                 const double & close[],
                 const long & tick_volume[],
                 const long & volume[],
                 const int & spread[])

  {
   double OPEN_S_EURUSD[],HIGH_S_EURUSD[],LOW_S_EURUSD[],CLOSE_S_EURUSD[];
   double OPEN_F_EURUSD[],HIGH_F_EURUSD[],LOW_F_EURUSD[],CLOSE_F_EURUSD[];   
//-------------------------------
   double OPEN_S_GBPUSD[],HIGH_S_GBPUSD[],LOW_S_GBPUSD[],CLOSE_S_GBPUSD[];
   double OPEN_F_GBPUSD[],HIGH_F_GBPUSD[],LOW_F_GBPUSD[],CLOSE_F_GBPUSD[];
//-------------------------------
   double OPEN_S_EURGBP[],HIGH_S_EURGBP[],LOW_S_EURGBP[],CLOSE_S_EURGBP[];
   double OPEN_F_EURGBP[],HIGH_F_EURGBP[],LOW_F_EURGBP[],CLOSE_F_EURGBP[];   
//-------------------------------
   double OPEN_S_EURJPY[],HIGH_S_EURJPY[],LOW_S_EURJPY[],CLOSE_S_EURJPY[];
   double OPEN_F_EURJPY[],HIGH_F_EURJPY[],LOW_F_EURJPY[],CLOSE_F_EURJPY[];
//-------------------------------
   double OPEN_S_USDJPY[],HIGH_S_USDJPY[],LOW_S_USDJPY[],CLOSE_S_USDJPY[];
   double OPEN_F_USDJPY[],HIGH_F_USDJPY[],LOW_F_USDJPY[],CLOSE_F_USDJPY[];
//-------------------------------
   double OPEN_S_GBPJPY[],HIGH_S_GBPJPY[],LOW_S_GBPJPY[],CLOSE_S_GBPJPY[];
   double OPEN_F_GBPJPY[],HIGH_F_GBPJPY[],LOW_F_GBPJPY[],CLOSE_F_GBPJPY[];
 
//-------------------------------

   
   

   double OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE;
   int i;  

   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_EURUSD); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_EURUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_EURUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_EURUSD);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_EURUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_EURUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_EURUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_EURUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_EURUSD);  
//-----------------------------------------------    
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_GBPUSD); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_GBPUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_GBPUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_GBPUSD);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_GBPUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_GBPUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_GBPUSD);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPUSD, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_GBPUSD);  
//-----------------------------------------------   
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_EURGBP); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_EURGBP);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_EURGBP);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_EURGBP);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_EURGBP);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_EURGBP);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_EURGBP);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_EURGBP, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_EURGBP);  
//----------------------------------------------   
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_EURJPY); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_EURJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_EURJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_EURJPY);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_EURJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_EURJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_EURJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_EURJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_EURJPY);  
//---------------------------------------------------------   
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_USDJPY); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_USDJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_USDJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_USDJPY);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_USDJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_USDJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_USDJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_USDJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_USDJPY);
//----------------------------------------------------------
  
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_S_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_S_GBPJPY); 
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_S_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_S_GBPJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_S_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_S_GBPJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_S_GBPJPY);
   
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_OPEN_F_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,OPEN_F_GBPJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_HIGH_F_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,HIGH_F_GBPJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_LOW_F_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,LOW_F_GBPJPY);
   CopyBuffer ( hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPJPY, 0 , 0 , 1000 ,CLOSE_F_GBPJPY); 
//----------------------------------------------------------       
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_EURUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_EURUSD, true );       
       
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_GBPUSD, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_GBPUSD, true );    
          
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_EURGBP, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_EURGBP, true );     
       
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_EURJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_EURJPY, true );     
       
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_GBPJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_GBPJPY, true );         
     
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_S_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_S_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_S_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_S_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (OPEN_F_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (HIGH_F_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (LOW_F_USDJPY, true );
   ArraySetAsSeries (CLOSE_F_USDJPY, true );        
   
   for (i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {          
       if ( Symbol () == "EURUSD" )
        {     
// ----  OPEN=EUR(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_OPEN,i,per1,per2);          
         OPEN=((OPEN_F_EURUSD[i]-OPEN_S_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kUSD+(OPEN_F_EURGBP[i]-OPEN_S_EURGBP[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(OPEN_F_EURJPY[i]-OPEN_S_EURJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY -
               (OPEN_S_EURUSD[i]-OPEN_F_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kEUR+(OPEN_S_GBPUSD[i]-OPEN_F_GBPUSD[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(OPEN_F_USDJPY[i]-OPEN_S_USDJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY);
               
// ----  HIGH=EUR(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_HIGH,i,per1,per2);              
         HIGH=((HIGH_F_EURUSD[i]-HIGH_S_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kUSD+(HIGH_F_EURGBP[i]-HIGH_S_EURGBP[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(HIGH_F_EURJPY[i]-HIGH_S_EURJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY -
               (HIGH_S_EURUSD[i]-HIGH_F_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kEUR+(HIGH_S_GBPUSD[i]-HIGH_F_GBPUSD[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(HIGH_F_USDJPY[i]-HIGH_S_USDJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY);
               
// ----  LOW=EUR(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_LOW,i,per1,per2);
         LOW=((LOW_F_EURUSD[i]-LOW_S_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kUSD+(LOW_F_EURGBP[i]-LOW_S_EURGBP[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(LOW_F_EURJPY[i]-LOW_S_EURJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY -
               (LOW_S_EURUSD[i]-LOW_F_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kEUR+(LOW_S_GBPUSD[i]-LOW_F_GBPUSD[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(LOW_F_USDJPY[i]-LOW_S_USDJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY);
               
// ---   CLOSE=EUR(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2)-USD(Mode,PRICE_CLOSE,i,per1,per2);
         CLOSE=((CLOSE_F_EURUSD[i]-CLOSE_S_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kUSD+(CLOSE_F_EURGBP[i]-CLOSE_S_EURGBP[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(CLOSE_F_EURJPY[i]-CLOSE_S_EURJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY -
               (CLOSE_S_EURUSD[i]-CLOSE_F_EURUSD[i])* 10000 *kEUR+(CLOSE_S_GBPUSD[i]-CLOSE_F_GBPUSD[i])* 10000 *kGBP+(CLOSE_F_USDJPY[i]-CLOSE_S_USDJPY[i])* 100 *kJPY);
         }
      
      pair[i]=(OPEN+HIGH+LOW+CLOSE)/ 4 ;      
     
     } // Конец цикла for
   return (rates_total);
  }

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) 
  {
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_EURUSD);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_EURUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_EURUSD);
 
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPUSD);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_GBPUSD); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPUSD);
   
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_EURGBP);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_EURGBP); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_EURGBP);
   
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_EURJPY);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_EURJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_EURJPY);
   
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_USDJPY);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_USDJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_USDJPY);
   
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_S_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_S_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_S_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_S_GBPJPY);
   IndicatorRelease (hMA_OPEN_F_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_HIGH_F_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_LOW_F_GBPJPY); IndicatorRelease (hMA_CLOSE_F_GBPJPY);   
   
  }
 

Guys, looks like it's drawing something! :-)

I spun the mouse wheel to the very beginning of the history and at the very beginning of the history since 71 it seems to draw the first 1000 bars (further - silence), as written in the code above. How can I draw the indicator on the full extent of the instrument history to be able to test the EA using this indicator. Thank you.


I made some changes, it does not draw.

Please, look at the trailer:

Files:
Complex2.mq5  23 kb
 
R0MAN:

Guys, looks like it's drawing something! :-)

I spun the mouse wheel to the very beginning of the history and at the very beginning of the history since 71 it seems to draw the first 1000 bars (further - silence), as written in the code above. How can I draw the indicator on the full extent of the instrument history to be able to test the EA using this indicator. Thank you.


ArraySetAsSeries put
 
sergeev:
ArraySetAsSeries put

Set. see trailer...

Files:
Complex2.mq5  23 kb
 
R0MAN:

I did. see trailer...


I have to do the same on all used arrays that come to OnCalcul

Your code gives an error

cannot load indicator'Moving Average' [4302]


I didn't find such indicator in the terminal's package

 

Help to switch from mql4 to mql5 Here is the Bubbles&Drops.mq4 indicatorMathRound((Open[length]-Close[length])*divider);

 

people have a manicure to put sorts on the page openly.

You have to twist the wheel all the way to the end.


Whoever wants to download and look at it anyway, and whoever doesn't need it, doesn't care about the open code in the post.

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