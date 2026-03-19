Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1476
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Explosive.
Fair enough.
fxsaber if you are reading, please reply.
PositionID is stored in tst-file. Maybe it makes sense to convert tst->Virtual, then you can work with tst in MT4-style. Here is an example of such conversion.
You can also extract backtest history from objects. The library is easier to understand there.
ZЫ I am not subscribed to this thread, so I may not see it.
Be sure to consider the cost per tick.
Good morning and good mood, everyone!
I have no time to write code. Taking into account the hints from forum members, for which they are a big THANK YOU, we have got this version of the script:
Regards, Vladimir.
Good afternoon!
Could you please suggest how to refine my robot so that it can only function on one computer?
(to protect it from copying)
Regards, Alexander
Good afternoon!
Could you please advise how to refine my robot so that it can only function on one computer?
(to protect it from being copied)
Regards, Alexander
The simplest variant.
Insert two lines of code into the OnInit function.
Instead of the account number, specify the account of the person to whom you give the Expert Advisor, compile and give only the ex5 file.
The easiest option.
Insert two lines of code into the OnInit function.
Instead of account number, specify the account of the person to whom you are giving the Expert Advisor, compile and give only the ex5 file.
Thank you very much!
The easiest option.
Insert two lines of code into the OnInit function.
Instead of account number, specify the account of the person to whom you are giving the Expert Advisor, compile and give only the ex5 file.
the client switches on the terminal and the Expert Advisor crashes :-))
because there are situations when ACCOUNT_LOGIN=0
the client switches on the terminal and the Expert Advisor crashes :-)
because there are situations when ACCOUNT_LOGIN=0
If you need reliable and high quality, it's for freelancing.
Strange. I set 5000 bars maximum in the terminal in "Settings -> Charts". I reloaded the terminal, when hovering over the tab with the symbol, it shows that 5000 bars.
But this code:
displays information about 6201 bars.
Is this correct? I expected also in rates_total to be 5000.
displays 6201 bar information
What does it say on that?Most likely the story is more for the tester, so that the indicators are calculated correctly in it