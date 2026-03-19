Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1477
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Taking into account the hints from the forum members, for what they are a big THANK YOU, we got this version of the script:
Regards, Vladimir.
I completely missed one very important point in the script. It was necessary to normalise the lot. Here is the corrected version:
Regards, Vladimir.
And what we have now: click the "show trading history" checkbox and all the history (arrows up and down) on the weekly chart are already a solid fence.
And I would like a setting like other tools (trend lines, arrows, etc.), the display of which can be set not on all timeframes.
Good afternoon. Can you tell me where to see the simplest example of an Expert Advisor based on the intersection of two MAs (you can give a lesson).
I know how to add one. I don't want to make a simple copy-paste and lengthen the code, I know there are other methods.
If in MQL4 I didn't have any questions, in MQL5 I can't fully understand how to do it.
I know how to add one. I don't want to make a simple copy-paste and lengthen the code, I know there are other methods.
If in MQL4 I didn't have any questions, in MQL5 I can't fully understand how to do it.
Hello. Open MetaEDitor 5. It has a built-in (standard) Expert Advisor based on the intersection of two MAs. Open the code and study it. Or look for it in CodeBase. Here, for example, is the first EA built on the intersection of two MAs.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hello. Open MetaEDitor 5. It has a built-in (standard) Expert Advisor based on the intersection of two MAs. Open the code and study it. Or search in CodeBase. Here, for example, is the first EA built on the intersection of two MAs.
Regards, Vladimir.
Thanks, I've had a look.
I understand what happens in OnInit.
How to screw it all correctly to OnTick?
Thanks, I looked it up.
In OnInit, I understand roughly what is happening.
How do I screw it all into OnTick?
I'm showing only one variant of writing an Expert Advisor, but there can be a huge number of such variants. It all depends on the qualification of the programmer. The structure of an Expert Advisor can look like this:
Something like this. Once again I emphasise - this is not a guide to writing Expert Advisors, but an approximate structure that I adhere to when writing my Expert Advisors.
Regards, Vladimir.
I don't know how to write it
I don't know how to write it
What exactly is not clear to you? How to create an EA initialisation function? Then try to study this article for beginners.
Regards, Vladimir.
What exactly do you not understand? How to create an EA initialisation function? Then try to study this article for beginners.
Regards, Vladimir.
and what does it mean to initialise))))) it is not clear to a person)))))