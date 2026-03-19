Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 735
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Questions about history (I couldn't find some things in help):I was placing a sell bet:
1. what is "buy" at the end of a bet, I was putting a sell?
2. 0.99946 is the take profit setting I assume?
3. and why is "out" 0.99934 different from take profit 0.99946? or is it the difference equal to spread?
4. "market" - is it manual order setting/clearing?
Thanks in advance for the answer.
I have this function and it works in an EA/script
{
double One_Lot=0.0;
double price=0.0;
double volume=0.0;
double MinLot=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
double Free=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN);
double Step=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
if(action==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)price=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(action==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)price=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(!OrderCalcMargin(action,symbol,1.0,price,One_Lot))return(MinLot);
if(One_Lot!=0 && Step!=0)volume = MathFloor(Free*Percent/100.0/One_Lot/Step)*Step;
if(volume!=0)return(volume);
return(MinLot);
}
Question:how to get the maximum possible lot in the indicator,OrderCalcMargin does not work in the indicator for some reason? In mt4 the"MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)" works fine, in mt5 it doesn't, but there is some fragment ofthe OrderCalcMargin that does not work in the indicator
Thank you!
I have this function and it works in an EA/script
{
double One_Lot=0.0;
double price=0.0;
double volume=0.0;
double MinLot=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
double Free=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN);
double Step=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
if(action==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)price=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
if(action==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)price=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
if(!OrderCalcMargin(action,symbol,1.0,price,One_Lot))return(MinLot);
if(One_Lot!=0 && Step!=0)volume = MathFloor(Free*Percent/100.0/One_Lot/Step)*Step;
if(volume!=0)return(volume);
return(MinLot);
}
Question:how to get the maximum possible lot in the indicator,OrderCalcMargin does not work in the indicator for some reason? In mt4 the"MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)" works fine, in mt5 it doesn't, but there is some fragment ofthe OrderCalcMargin that does not work in the indicator
Thank you!
Look atSYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, i used to struggle with this issue too.
I don't remember if it was solved or not. - You can get it for one lot. and then check for the right one.
There is also a margin for hedge.
Look towardsSYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, I was struggling with this issue too.
I don't remember whether I solved it or not. - You can get it for one lot, and then check it for the right lot.
There is also a margin for hedge.
Hello!
I am trading on MT5 platform with Just2Trade broker.
When I run my robot in "OHLC on M1" mode on Gazprom shares I get good results. For almost all parameter sets - profit. The best run shows more than 25% profit with about 5% drawdown.
I switch to"every tick based on real ticks" mode. Immediately half of the results are unprofitable. The best result is profit less than 10%.
What can it be related to? Maybe, the commission is charged in the second case, while it is not charged in the first one?
By the way, I enter and exit the trade on the first tick of the minute.
Does anyone have any thoughts?
Does anyone have any thoughts?
Is there a way to find out the contents of a directory via MQL in order to batch process files in it?
Is there any way to find out the directory contents via MQL for the purpose of batch processing of files in it?
Pure MQL: in subfolder MQL5\Files (or directory_agent_testing\MQL5\Files in case of testing). If FILE_COMMON is specified among the flags, then in the common folder of all the client terminals\Terminal\Common\Files.
MQL + WinAPI (search in any folder):
Pure MQL: in subfolder MQL5\Files (or folder_agent_testing\MQL5\Files in case of testing). If FILE_COMMON is specified among the flags, then in the common folder of all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files.
MQL + WinAPI (search in any folder):
Thank you.