Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1533
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everyone. Can you tell me why some brokers have all sorts of bonuses available only for mt4, for example, bonus on the first deposit only for mt4, although you can trade on mt5. A long time ago I once heard such information that mt5 itself is much better protected for users in the sense that the broker can't draw charts or candlesticks and knock out stops when he wants, and in mt4 it is possible... or is it nonsense, then what is the reluctance of brokers to work with mt5?
They have already learnt to work with MT5 - maybe not all of them.
Something like this:
Tried it, same thing. Is there anything else you can recommend?
Is my doubt correct?
Regards, Vladimir.
Greetings! I used to translate an order as an order, but now I tend to think that the order is closer in meaning) a market order is an order for a transaction at current prices, and conditions can be added. (Buy at a price not worse, buy only the declared volume or any volume that is available...). A pending order is an application for a deal on the conditions of reaching the price of some level, it does not lead to a deal at the moment of submission.
Good day, Valery! Yes, that's the problem, that the slightest inaccuracy can fundamentally change the meaning of what I said in my initial message. As far as I'm concerned, an order and an instruction are synonyms. And though the order is not a full synonym, but, damn, if you translate it from English, it turns out to be a synonym too. ))
Although the layout you gave, it is the most clear and logical.
Regards, Vladimir.
Here is what I got from the information taken from the official MeteTrader website:
Let's take a closer look at what the general scheme of trading operations looks like:
Regards, Vladimir.
P.S. Could you please tell me how to continue the numbering that was before the labelled list?
Regards, Vladimir.
P.S. Could you please tell me how to continue the numbering after the labelled list, which was before it?
Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:
Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:
Thanks Artyom, I use these buttons all the time, but I needed to mark the bulleted list in the numbered list with black dots or hyphens, whatever. But nothing works, i.e. there should be three items of the numbered list, then four lines of the labelled list (with black dots or hyphens), and then there should be a continuation of the numbered list with number 4, then 5, and then 6. I see that you too have failed to make a bulleted list inside a numbered list. How to fix it - I have no idea! ((
Regards, Vladimir.
I use these buttons all the time, but I needed to mark the labelled list with black dots or hyphens in the numbered list, it doesn't matter. But nothing works, i.e. there should be three items of the numbered list, then four lines of the labelled list (with black dots or hyphens), and then there should be a continuation of the numbered list with number 4, then 5, and then 6. I see that you too have failed to make a bulleted list inside a numbered list. How to fix it - I have no idea! ((
Regards, Vladimir.
List:
And so on...
Artyom said it right.
Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:
List:
And so on...
Artyom said it right.
Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:
Hi Alexey, I'm trying it right now as Artyom said:
Test:
Whoa, whoa, whoa! Now it works! Now I know what was wrong. Thank you all! ))
Regards, Vladimir.