Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1533

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AndreyTreid #:
Hello everyone. Can you tell me why some brokers have all sorts of bonuses available only for mt4, for example, bonus on the first deposit only for mt4, although you can trade on mt5. A long time ago I once heard such information that mt5 itself is much better protected for users in the sense that the broker can't draw charts or candlesticks and knock out stops when he wants, and in mt4 it is possible... or is it nonsense, then what is the reluctance of brokers to work with mt5?

They have already learnt to work with MT5 - maybe not all of them.

 
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

Something like this:

Tried it, same thing. Is there anything else you can recommend?

 
MrBrooklin types of orders: market or pending".

Is my doubt correct?

Regards, Vladimir.

Greetings! I used to translate an order as an order, but now I tend to think that the order is closer in meaning) market order is an order for a deal at current prices, and conditions can be added. (Buy at a price not worse, buy only the declared volume or any volume that is available...). Pending order is an order to make a deal on conditions of price reaching some level, it does not lead to a deal at the moment of submission.
 
Today I tried to understand why positions are not closed according to the Expert Advisor's logic. There is neither a log file for today, nor records in the journal. Although there are closed trades in the history. I contacted the broker, reinstalled the terminal. Nothing has changed. And the broker advises to contact the forum or the developers.... Who can advise?
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:
Greetings! I used to translate an order as an order, but now I tend to think that the order is closer in meaning) a market order is an order for a transaction at current prices, and conditions can be added. (Buy at a price not worse, buy only the declared volume or any volume that is available...). A pending order is an application for a deal on the conditions of reaching the price of some level, it does not lead to a deal at the moment of submission.

Good day, Valery! Yes, that's the problem, that the slightest inaccuracy can fundamentally change the meaning of what I said in my initial message. As far as I'm concerned, an order and an instruction are synonyms. And though the order is not a full synonym, but, damn, if you translate it from English, it turns out to be a synonym too. ))

Although the layout you gave, it is the most clear and logical.

Regards, Vladimir.


 

Here is what I got from the information taken from the official MeteTrader website:


Let's take a closer look at what the general scheme of trading operations looks like:

  1. From the trading platform installed on the trader's computer, an order (order, instruction) is sent to the server of a brokerage company (forex dealer, dealer centre, etc.) to execute a transaction for one of the two main types of orders: market or pending.
  2. The server checks the order for correctness (correct prices, availability of funds on the account, etc.);
  3. The verified orders are waiting for their further processing on the trade server. Further the order can be:

  • executed (in one of the automatic execution modes or by a dealer);
  • cancelled after expiry of the validity time;
  • rejected (for example, in case of lack of money or absence of a suitable offer on the market);
  • cancelled by the trader himself;

  1. If a trader (or advisor) has sent an instruction (order) to the brokerage company's server to execute a market order, then a position will be opened for the corresponding financial instrument after the trade is executed.
  2. If the trader (or advisor) has sent an instruction (order) to the brokerage company's server to execute a pending order in the future, the pending order will be set for the corresponding financial instrument first, and then, when the current price reaches the price level specified in the pending order, only then a new position will be opened after the trade is executed;
  3. If there is already an open position on a financial instrument, the result of the transaction can be an increase or decrease in the volume of the position, its closing or reversal.


Regards, Vladimir.


P.S. Could you please tell me how to continue the numbering that was before the labelled list?

 
MrBrooklin set for the corresponding financial instrument first, and then, when the current price reaches the price level specified in the pending order, only then a new position will be opened after the trade is executed;
  • If there is an already open position on a financial instrument, the result of the transaction may be an increase or decrease in the volume of the position, its closing or reversal.


    • Regards, Vladimir.


    P.S. Could you please tell me how to continue the numbering after the labelled list, which was before it?

    1. An order (order, instruction) is sent from the trading platform installed on a trader's computer to the server of a brokerage company (forex-dealer, dealer centre, etc.) to execute a deal on one of the two main types of orders: market or pending.
    2. The server checks the order for correctness (correct prices, availability of funds on the account, etc.);
    3. The verified orders are waiting for their further processing on the trade server. Further the order can be:
      1. executed (in one of the automatic execution modes or by a dealer);
      2. cancelled after expiry of the validity time;
      3. rejected (for example, in case of lack of money or absence of a suitable offer on the market);
      4. cancelled by the trader himself;
    4. If a trader (or advisor) has sent an instruction (order) to the brokerage company's server to execute a market order, then a position will be opened for the corresponding financial instrument after the trade is executed.
    5. If the trader (or advisor) has sent an instruction (order) to the brokerage company's server to execute a pending order in the future, the pending order will be set for the corresponding financial instrument first, and then, when the current price reaches the price level specified in the pending order, only then a new position will be opened after the trade is executed;
    6. If there is an already open position on a financial instrument, the result of the transaction can be an increase or decrease in the volume of the position, its closing or reversal.

    Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:


     
    Artyom Trishkin set for the corresponding financial instrument first, and then, when the current price reaches the price level specified in the pending order, only then a new position will be opened after the trade is executed;
  • If there is already an open position on a financial instrument, the result of the transaction may be an increase or decrease in the volume of the position, its closing or reversal.

    • Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:


    Thanks Artyom, I use these buttons all the time, but I needed to mark the bulleted list in the numbered list with black dots or hyphens, whatever. But nothing works, i.e. there should be three items of the numbered list, then four lines of the labelled list (with black dots or hyphens), and then there should be a continuation of the numbered list with number 4, then 5, and then 6. I see that you too have failed to make a bulleted list inside a numbered list. How to fix it - I have no idea! ((

    Regards, Vladimir.

     
    MrBrooklin #:

    I use these buttons all the time, but I needed to mark the labelled list with black dots or hyphens in the numbered list, it doesn't matter. But nothing works, i.e. there should be three items of the numbered list, then four lines of the labelled list (with black dots or hyphens), and then there should be a continuation of the numbered list with number 4, then 5, and then 6. I see that you too have failed to make a bulleted list inside a numbered list. How to fix it - I have no idea! ((

    Regards, Vladimir.

    List:

    1. string
    2. string
      • substring
      • substring
    3. string
      1. substring
      2. substring
    4. string
    5. another string.

    And so on...

    Artyom said it right.

    Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:

     
    Alexey Viktorov #:

    List:

    1. string
    2. string
      • substring
      • substring
    3. string
      1. substring
      2. substring
    4. string
    5. OTHER string

    And so on...

    Artyom said it right.

    Use a numbered list and increase/decrease indentation:

    Hi Alexey, I'm trying it right now as Artyom said:

    Test:

    1. Test
    2. Test
      • Test
      • Test
      • Test
    3. Test
    4. Test

    Whoa, whoa, whoa! Now it works! Now I know what was wrong. Thank you all! ))

    Regards, Vladimir.

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