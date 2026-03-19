Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1583
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I can't close a deal with profit. It says that there is a general error or there are no quotes
Wait for a loss.
No matter what stop point you set, the whole program is executed after debugging is started.
In general, you need more source data.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hi guy,
I can only retrieve the SpanA and SpanB values that are aligned with the current candle, but how do I get the values of SpanA and SpanB on the future? Clearly, they are already plotted and appear not to change.
Hi. I am running metatester on Windows Server installed directly on the computer. Why I can not connect my agents to the cloud?
This is log from manager:
CS 0 10:13:17.755 Startup MetaTester 5 build 4885 (28 Feb 2025)
CS 0 10:13:17.756 Startup Windows Server 2022 build 20348, 24 x Intel Xeon E5645 @ 2.40GHz, x64, 123 / 127 Gb memory, 185 / 222 Gb disk, touchable, RDP, UAC, admin, GMT-8
CS 0 10:13:17.764 Startup cloud network mode is off
I connect to the cloud agents on other systems without any issue. This one is a mystery.
I connect to cloud agents on other systems with no problems. This one is a mystery.
It seems like the minimum for cloud is AVX2, but the 5645 only has AVX.
It seems like the minimum for cloud is AVX2, but the 5645 only has AVX.
Thats right. 5645 has no AVX.
Other CPUs have at least AVX:
CS 0 14:59:28.483 Startup Windows Server 2022 build 20348, 32 x AMD Opteron 6386 SE, AVX, 1 / 31 Gb memory, 131 / 222 Gb disk, touchable, RDP, UAC, admin, GMT-8
CS 0 14:59:28.511 Startup MQL5 account: ToWarning, cloud network mode is on
CS 0 14:59:28.511 Startup initialization finished
Thank you.
I can't find how to draw for 0 bar, in the future, I need to continue for n bars the current calculation, in the early hours can't see these lines
I've looked through all of them, everywhere until the current bar is drawn, I want to do it immediately until the end of the day
I can't find how to draw for 0 bar, in the future, I need to continue for n bars the current calculation, in the early hours you can't see these lines
I've looked through all of them, everywhere until the current bar is drawn, I want to do it immediately until the end of the day
Draw the indicator line "in the future" ?
set the "shift" property and shift it by N bars to the right. Only when calculating you should take into account that the current bar is now N, not 0 :-)
roughly like this :
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHIFT,1); // это я только на 1 бар сдвинул, чтобы "перерисовывающийся хвостик" был в будущем
Draw an indicator line "in the future" ?
set the "shift" property and shift it by N bars to the right. Only when calculating you should take into account that the actual bar is now N, not 0 :-)
roughly like this :
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHIFT,1); // это я только на 1 бар сдвинул, чтобы "перерисовывающийся хвостик" был в будущем
this indicator is for visual only
so move it, and I'll draw it, on the open right up to the end of the day.
I understand that all these indicators that draw in the future are just shifted? I can't find such a quick view.is there no other variant of additional drawing? the rates_total buffer is limited, right? without complicated manipulations, now the indicator has 5 lines and then let it remain as it is.